JAKARTA – Jakarta is more than malls, skyscrapers and congested streets.

Instead, Indonesia’s capital – at least before it moves to East Kalimantan in Borneo, with its final stage of construction targeted to be completed by 2045 – traces its roots to various cultural influences such as Arabic, Chinese, Dutch and Indian. Formerly known as Batavia, the city was the former Dutch colony’s trading post and administrative centre for hundreds of years.