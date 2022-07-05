No country is better known for precise timekeeping than Switzerland.
Over the past 500 years, it has become renowned for its prized watches and clocks, meticulously handcrafted in workshops throughout its mountainous land.
No country is better known for precise timekeeping than Switzerland.
Over the past 500 years, it has become renowned for its prized watches and clocks, meticulously handcrafted in workshops throughout its mountainous land.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2022, with the headline City where Einstein got a head start. Subscribe