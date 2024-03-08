Hong Kong: City of dim sum and now, the arts

HONG KONG – Think of a city that is the perfect place to do business, shop till you drop, eat to your heart’s content and binge on Cantonese movies, and there is only one: Hong Kong.

But to catch a spot of theatre or a musical, visit a museum or exhibition, and catch performances by globe-trotting artistes? Hong Kong may not be the first place that comes to mind, but that is exactly how the city is aiming to portray itself by rolling out a host of arts-themed events in 2024.

From international art fairs and classical music recitals to avant-garde artworks and multimedia performances, Hong Kong is hoping to attract a different crowd – people drawn to creativity and culture, as well as families who want to go beyond shopping and dining on their annual retreat to the city.

Literally hundreds of events and performances have been scheduled in 2024, along with numerous workshops, curated museum displays and outdoor installations that offer something for everyone – even if you are not quite into the arts.

And if you are, you can be sure that between the endless shows, performances and museum visits, you will still be able to get the best dim sum in town. Find out more at www.discoverhongkong.com/seasia/explore/arts.html

Check out these highlights.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2024