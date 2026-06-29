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Some companies have pushed back autumn tours in Japan to account for a longer summer season, one of the many ways climate change has affected seasonal vacations.

SINGAPORE – In Asia, spring brings Japan’s famed cherry blossoms and South Korea’s sprawling yellow rapeseed flower fields. Autumn sets forests and mountains ablaze in shades of red and gold, while winter draws snow lovers to powder-capped slopes in Hokkaido and the European Alps.

For decades, this seasonal rhythm has offered travellers a degree of certainty. Booking a trip during a particular month meant that there was a good chance nature would deliver what the brochures promised.

But as the planet warms, the world’s seasons are shifting. Spring is arriving earlier, summer is growing longer and hotter, and winter is becoming shorter and less predictable.

Research published in the peer-reviewed journal Geophysical Research Letters in 2021 forecast that if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, summer in the Northern Hemisphere could stretch to nearly six months by the year 2100, while winter might shrink to less than two months.

The consequences extend beyond tourism. Shifting seasons disrupt agriculture, alter wildlife behaviour and cause more frequent heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and extreme storms.

These changes will affect how travellers plan trips around seasonal highlights, which are often booked months , if not a year, in advance. Cherry blossoms could bloom before visitors arrive, snowfall could arrive weeks later than expected and wildlife migrations might no longer follow familiar patterns.

Warmer weather ahead

While these long-term shifts will unfold over decades, travellers are also facing more immediate disruptions from climate-driven weather extremes.

One of the most closely watched climate patterns in 2026 is El Nino – a natural phenomenon characterised by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

The warming influences weather systems around the world, bringing hotter and drier conditions to parts of Asia and Australia while increasing the likelihood of extreme weather elsewhere. Scientists are monitoring the possibility of a particularly strong El Nino cycle, raising concerns that 2026 and 2027 could rank among the hottest years on record.

In Singapore, the authorities have warned that there might be a higher risk of severe haze in the second half of 2026.

Across South-east Asia, prolonged hot and dry conditions could increase the likelihood of forest and peatland fires, while destinations such as Japan are experiencing above-average temperatures and a heightened risk of intense tropical storms.

How it affects travel

For Singaporean Leslie Koh, those shifts are becoming increasingly noticeable. As a full-time content creator specialising in Japan, he spends much of his time tracking seasonal changes across the country in search of striking landscapes.

During a snowboarding trip to Yuzawa – a ski and hot spring town in Niigata prefecture – in mid-March, he was surprised by how quickly winter turned into spring. He saw patches of green emerging through slushy snow, signalling warmer conditions earlier than he had expected.

Yuzawa is known for its long snow season, with some resorts staying open from late November to late May. While the transition to spring typically occurs gradually between March and May, the area is known to retain a thick snow base in mid-March.

His friends who visited Furano in Hokkaido in December 2025 reported a different problem: significant rainfall and poor snow conditions during what was once considered a reliable early-season snow period.

“It feels like the winter seasons are shorter than in the past. Maybe 10 years ago, going to Hokkaido in December would guarantee great snowfall, but now, it’s hard to predict. You just have to roll the dice and see what happens,” he says.

Singapore travellers have long been drawn to destinations “defined by distinct seasonal moments” and typically begin planning such trips between six and 12 months in advance, says Tan Jie Ni, senior marketing communications executive at Chan Brothers Travel.

“The contrast with Singapore’s relatively consistent environment shapes how we experience travel, making timing just as important as place. Unlike landmarks or city attractions that remain largely unchanged throughout the year, seasonal phenomena can completely alter the character of a destination,” she says.

Demand for the company’s tours to Guizhou, China – built around its seasonal azalea blooms from March to April – has increased by 60 per cent year on year, while bookings for its Kenya and Tanzania Wildebeest Migration tour package have increased around 25 per cent year on year.

“For seasonal travel, booking early becomes even more important because travellers are competing for a limited number of departures within a relatively narrow timeframe. At the same time, travellers recognise that seasonal phenomena are becoming less predictable,” Tan says.

Demand for Chan Brothers Travel’s tours to Guizhou, China – built around its seasonal azalea blooms from March to April – has increased by 60 per cent year on year. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL

At luxury travel company andBeyond, 53 per cent of its East African bookings are for July to October, says its president Mark Wheeler. During those four months, East Africa is particularly popular for the wildlife spectacle known as the Great Migration.

Each year, roughly two million wildebeest, zebras and gazelles move through the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem in search of fresh grazing land. Their move is triggered by seasonal rainfall patterns which result in the growth of fresh grass.

As climate change alters those rainfall patterns, however, migrations are becoming more difficult to predict.

A herd of wildebeest gathering on a steep riverbank during the Great Migration in Serengeti National Park. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Increased rainfall in January and February also meant that the company had to reroute guests from the andBeyond Ngala Private Game Reserve in the Kruger National Park to the andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, roughly nine hours away by road.

“ At certain times of year, we might have to manage guest expectations because of extreme weather that is a result of global warming. We can’t control the weather, but we can give guests the best experience within the current limitations of more extreme weather,” Wheeler says.

The end of an “ideal” time to visit?

While Koh believes there are optimal periods to catch certain seasonal attractions, he says the key is to be flexible and manage your expectations. “If you are not too particular about the variety of sakura you want to see , then book a trip in February or March. You will definitely see the flowers. It’s just a matter of what kind of cherry blossom and where it is located,” he says.

Each year, the Japan Meteorological Corporation releases its sakura blooming forecast which indicates when the first blooms occur across the country. In 2026, cherry blossoms bloomed earlier than usual across most of Japan, primarily driven by a warmer-than-average winter and February temperatures.

“We can only look at past actual dates and compare them with current year predictions to find the few dates that overlap. Those are the dates when it is more likely for travellers to see the flowers in bloom ,” Koh says.

With autumn approaching, the next picturesque seasonal attraction will be the red and gold foliage that sweeps through parts of Asia from September to early December.

In Japan, for autumn leaves to fully display their vibrant colours, the environmental conditions must be just right. PHOTO: WALK JAPAN

But in Japan, for autumn leaves to display their full vibrancy, there must be a perfect balance of environmental factors, says travel agency Walk Japan’s chief executive Paul Christie.

“The important thing is to have cold nights and hot days because that brings the colours out, but the weather is always a bit fickle . So, some years, the view is fantastic; and other years, it’s interesting, but not as glorious,” he says.

Spring and winter tours are particularly popular for Walk Japan, with a 64 per cent increase in the former and a 90 per cent increase in the latter between 2019 and 2026 . Singapore is the company’s third-largest market.

While the majority of its tours remain unaffected by climate change, Christie says autumn tours have been pushed back from early September to mid-September to account for the longer summer season.

Chan Brothers Travel’s Tan says travellers are recognising that nature does not always follow a fixed schedule and are becoming more comfortable planning around that reality. “Travellers who focus on experiencing a destination during a particular season, rather than chasing a single perfect moment, often find the journey just as rewarding,” she adds.

Like Tan, Wheeler of andBeyond believes travellers may need to rethink the traditional idea of an “ideal” time to visit a destination. Rather than chase a narrow window, he encourages guests to consider the different experiences each season offers.

He has seen more guests do so, with around a 10 per cent shift in demand from high season bookings to shoulder season bookings between 2019 and 2025.

“If there’s something you’ve always dreamed of seeing at a particular time of year, then go for it. But it’s also worth asking what opportunities exist at other times. There are many amazing experiences to be had at different times of the year,” he says.