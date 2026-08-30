Casinos look to sports, spas and street food to attract Gen Zs
- Casinos are redesigning with outdoor spaces, upscale dining, and entertainment to attract Gen Z.
- Gen Z gamblers favour online betting and visit casinos mainly for concerts, food, and socialising rather than extensive gaming.
- Casinos are reducing gaming floor size, banning indoor smoking, and adding amenities like spas and live music.
AI generated
The new mission for casino operators: Look less like casinos.
New developments, including one planned by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, tout their outdoor spaces and amenities. Older gaming halls are remodelling to add natural light, upscale restaurants and gathering places like bowling alleys.