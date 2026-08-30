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Casinos look to sports, spas and street food to attract Gen Zs

When Gen Zs go to Las Vegas, they are less prone to gamble and more likely to attend shows than older folks.

The new mission for casino operators: Look less like casinos.

New developments, including one planned by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, tout their outdoor spaces and amenities. Older gaming halls are remodelling to add natural light, upscale restaurants and gathering places like bowling alleys.