Cape Cod’s great white sharks are turning into a tourism draw

UNITED STATES – On a cloudless afternoon in July, Nicole Sweeney was on a charter boat off the south-eastern corner of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod, cruising through blue-green water as smooth as sea glass. Conditions were perfect for a dunk in the ocean, but swimming was resoundingly off the table.

That was because if all went to plan, Sweeney would soon come face to face – or at least face to fin – with a great white shark.