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Cape Cod’s great white sharks are turning into a tourism draw

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The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Shark Centre in Chatham features interactive displays and exhibits.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Shark Center in Chatham features interactive displays and exhibits.

PHOTO: AMIR HAMJA/NYTIMES

Michael Harmon

  • Cape Cod has become a top location for great white sharks due to a growing seal population, leading to more shark sightings and beach safety measures.
  • Shark tourism is thriving in Cape Cod, with charters offering close encounters, boosting the local economy.
  • Locals and visitors have adapted to living with sharks by changing behaviours, using shark tracking apps, and increasing demand for swimming pools and safety protocols.

AI generated

UNITED STATES – On a cloudless afternoon in July, Nicole Sweeney was on a charter boat off the south-eastern corner of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod, cruising through blue-green water as smooth as sea glass. Conditions were perfect for a dunk in the ocean, but swimming was resoundingly off the table.

That was because if all went to plan, Sweeney would soon come face to face – or at least face to fin – with a great white shark.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.