Cape Cod’s great white sharks are turning into a tourism draw
Michael Harmon
- Cape Cod has become a top location for great white sharks due to a growing seal population, leading to more shark sightings and beach safety measures.
- Shark tourism is thriving in Cape Cod, with charters offering close encounters, boosting the local economy.
- Locals and visitors have adapted to living with sharks by changing behaviours, using shark tracking apps, and increasing demand for swimming pools and safety protocols.
AI generated
UNITED STATES – On a cloudless afternoon in July, Nicole Sweeney was on a charter boat off the south-eastern corner of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod, cruising through blue-green water as smooth as sea glass. Conditions were perfect for a dunk in the ocean, but swimming was resoundingly off the table.
That was because if all went to plan, Sweeney would soon come face to face – or at least face to fin – with a great white shark.