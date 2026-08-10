Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Can Erling Haaland sell hotel stays? Why hospitality brands are betting on athletes, artistes and creators

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland starred in a campaign jointly run by hotel company Marriott International and payment technology company Visa.

SINGAPORE – The days of hotels paying celebrities just to smile for a billboard photograph are over.

For decades, hotels have relied on Hollywood actors and A-list celebrities to project glamour and prestige, but that is changing. The industry’s most coveted ambassadors now include footballers, chefs, musicians and digital creators – personalities who offer more than just star power.