Can Erling Haaland sell hotel stays? Why hospitality brands are betting on athletes, artistes and creators
- Hotels now choose ambassadors like athletes, chefs, and digital creators who bring loyal audiences and cultural relevance.
- Successful campaigns focus on long-term brand loyalty and authenticity rather than immediate bookings or fame alone.
- Combining global celebrities with local creators helps hotels engage travellers through inspiring stories across multiple digital platforms.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The days of hotels paying celebrities just to smile for a billboard photograph are over.
For decades, hotels have relied on Hollywood actors and A-list celebrities to project glamour and prestige, but that is changing. The industry’s most coveted ambassadors now include footballers, chefs, musicians and digital creators – personalities who offer more than just star power.