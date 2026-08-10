Straitstimes.com header logo

Can Erling Haaland sell hotel stays? Why hospitality brands are betting on athletes, artistes and creators

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland starred in a campaign jointly run by hotel company Marriott International and payment technology company Visa.

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland starred in a campaign jointly run by hotel company Marriott International and payment technology company Visa.

PHOTO: MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

avatar-alt

Sarah Stanley

  • Hotels now choose ambassadors like athletes, chefs, and digital creators who bring loyal audiences and cultural relevance.
  • Successful campaigns focus on long-term brand loyalty and authenticity rather than immediate bookings or fame alone.
  • Combining global celebrities with local creators helps hotels engage travellers through inspiring stories across multiple digital platforms.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – The days of hotels paying celebrities just to smile for a billboard photograph are over. 

For decades, hotels have relied on Hollywood actors and A-list celebrities to project glamour and prestige, but that is changing. The industry’s most coveted ambassadors now include footballers, chefs, musicians and digital creators – personalities who offer more than just star power. 

See more on

Advertising and marketing

Hotels

Celebrities

Travel and leisure

Tourism

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.