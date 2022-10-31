Cambodia’s destination hotels, from old-world charm to urban vibes

SIEM REAP – The first time I visited Siem Reap in 2000, the hotel I stayed in was a crummy affair at US$15 (S$22) a night – adequate, but offering little more than the basic amenities.

Consequently, my memories of Angkor Wat are somewhat tainted by the almost uncomfortable evenings. Do not get me wrong – the soaring temples and edifices of the 12th-century temple complex were unforgettable, but coming back to a poky little room gave little relief from a whole day of traipsing through large crowds and dusty trails in hot, humid weather.

Not this time.

A recent stay at the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor made me realise just how much difference a hotel can make to any holiday, especially a historical-themed one. It is hard to overstate the “vibes” you can get from a lodging that echoes and enhances a destination’s sense of history.

At the Raffles, you get buckets of it – and not just from the copious number of stunning photographs of Angkor dotting the rooms and corridors.

Anyone familiar with the Raffles brand of old-world charm will appreciate the home-away-from-luxury-home atmosphere afforded by the classic teak furniture, hardwood floors, embroidered carpets, ceiling fans and rotary-dial phones (which actually work) welcoming you in every room.

The Grand Hotel d’Angkor, however, takes you one step further into the nostalgic past of Siem Reap. Dominating the lobby is a 90-year-old timber lift, which was restored in 1995 and provides an amazingly smooth ride. The staff are justifiably proud of it, and are quick to open the wrought iron gates and offer a ride whenever I walk past.