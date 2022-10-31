Cambodia’s destination hotels, from old-world charm to urban vibes

SIEM REAP – The first time I visited Siem Reap in 2000, the hotel I stayed in was a crummy affair at US$15 (S$22) a night – adequate, but offering little more than the basic amenities.
Consequently, my memories of Angkor Wat are somewhat tainted by the almost uncomfortable evenings. Do not get me wrong – the soaring temples and edifices of the 12th-century temple complex were unforgettable, but coming back to a poky little room gave little relief from a whole day of traipsing through large crowds and dusty trails in hot, humid weather.
Not this time.
A recent stay at the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor made me realise just how much difference a hotel can make to any holiday, especially a historical-themed one. It is hard to overstate the “vibes” you can get from a lodging that echoes and enhances a destination’s sense of history.
At the Raffles, you get buckets of it – and not just from the copious number of stunning photographs of Angkor dotting the rooms and corridors.
Anyone familiar with the Raffles brand of old-world charm will appreciate the home-away-from-luxury-home atmosphere afforded by the classic teak furniture, hardwood floors, embroidered carpets, ceiling fans and rotary-dial phones (which actually work) welcoming you in every room.
The Grand Hotel d’Angkor, however, takes you one step further into the nostalgic past of Siem Reap. Dominating the lobby is a 90-year-old timber lift, which was restored in 1995 and provides an amazingly smooth ride. The staff are justifiably proud of it, and are quick to open the wrought iron gates and offer a ride whenever I walk past.
The lobby and lounge – oops, “Conservatory” – are luxuriously furnished but not overly large, feeling more like a bungalow than a hotel, and the huge windows lining the lounge provide a serene view of the massive pool designed to look like the ancient bathing pools of Angkor Wat.
Taking a seat on the verandah above the pool and soaking in the atmosphere, I can feel the years slipping away and begin to imagine what it was like for early visitors to Angkor Wat.
The hotel was born in 1932 as the Grand Hotel d’Angkor, the name of which can still be seen on the front of the building. Built in the typical French colonial architectural style of its time, it sits along the Charles De Gaulle, an arrow-straight street that leads to the main temple of Angkor Wat 8km away.
Over the past 90 years, the Grand Hotel has hosted a range of luminaries, from comedian Charlie Chaplin and former American first lady Jacqueline Kennedy to Princess Margaret and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
“Unfortunately, many of the hotel’s records were destroyed in the civil war in the 1970s,” says Ms Sophia Altamirano, Raffles Cambodia’s cluster director of sales and marketing. “So we don’t know which room Charlie Chaplin stayed in.”
At US$500 a night and up, a stay at the Raffles is not cheap, but if you are ready to splash out a little more to make your memories of Angkor Wat special, it is worth considering, especially as the hotel has just emerged from its latest makeover.
Fairmont Raffles Hotels International was invited by Cambodian King Sihanouk to refurbish and manage the hotel in 1997. It has since undergone several rounds of renovation, the latest of which saw the 119-room hotel – now under hotel group Accor – reopen in June after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.
Officials are hoping for the crowds to return but, for now, most of the hotels around Siem Reap are relatively quiet, which makes my getaway even better.
In fact, I am tempted to see the trip as a staycation of sorts. Having spent entire days going around the 400 sq km Angkor complex before, I know what temple fatigue can feel like. I am almost secretly pleased when it rains an entire day, giving me an excuse to stay in my room all day.
With the spacious room and balcony overlooking the pool, the hours slip by easily and comfortably, though I personally think the bathroom could be a tad bigger.
I make an obligatory gander around the hotel’s grounds to see its tennis courts, herb garden and field where former United States first lady Michelle Obama had landed by helicopter; have another go in the wooden lift; then quickly head back to my room to savour the peace and quiet while waiting for the next meal.
Which, unsurprisingly, is delectable at the hotel’s restaurant, 1932. It is hard to fault its menu of Royal Khmer food, served in the style of fine dining that a Raffles guest would expect, and paired with wines from the hotel’s impressive collection. The Elephant Bar’s Angkor Sling tastes a little spicier than its Singapore version and makes for a great pre-dinner aperitif.
But what really bowls me over is the buffet breakfast, where champagne is offered and two types of bacon are served. I am advised to try the local porridge but, seeing the mountain of grilled and crispy rashers, I forgo tradition and clog up my arteries instead.
The breakfast is so good that I am almost reluctant to leave for a tour of Angkor Wat, which is a must-do and would naturally be the point of any visit to Siem Reap.
But if there is any reason to come back to Siem Reap and to the Grand Hotel d’Angkor, it is really the bacon.
New and trendy at the Tribe
If you are stopping in Phnom Penh on the way to or from Siem Reap, you will be hard put to find a greater contrast to the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor than Tribe Phnom Penh Post Office Square, a hotel that just opened in July and is one of the newest brands under the Accor umbrella.
Where Raffles is a bastion of old-world charm and exclusivity, a home away from home, the Tribe is a millennial- and Gen Z-friendly home-office node in the networked city.
Open-concept wardrobes and snazzy modern furniture dominate the eco-friendly rooms, while the lobby, which is urban and trendy, offers co-working spaces and booths to plug in a laptop.
“We don’t have room service because we don’t want you to eat alone. That’s why our cafe is open 24 hours and open to the public,” says general manager Nicolas Girard.
Still, the service is no less friendly and attentive, and staff are quick to greet guests and offer a taste of the hotel’s bespoke activated charcoal coffee. What is noticeable is that they are all young and wearing “Tribe” T-shirts – yet another contrast with Raffles’ older, liveried butlers and concierges, many of whom have served at the hotel for decades.
The average age of Tribe’s staff is about 30, Mr Girard tells me. “I feel old here,” he quips. “And I’m only 40.”
Accor’s new brand targets a younger crowd, who are less enamoured of the looks of the usual corporate or luxury hotel. My fellow travellers, who are younger, are clearly captivated by Tribe’s decor and quick to make use of the laptop booths.
“Staying in my room is so boring,” remarks one Thai journalist. Mr Girard, I know how you feel.
With rooms starting from just US$89, Tribe Phnom Penh is a good deal for the budget-conscious who still need a big TV set and decent coffee machine in their rooms, and a good breakfast buffet. (A night at the Raffles Hotel Le Royal, in contrast, will set you back at least US$400.)
It is also conveniently located near the city centre, opposite the capital’s old post office, and sits just by the Tonle Sap river, which leads all the way to Angkor Wat.
Standing on the balcony taking in the view of the city skyscrapers, it feels like I have travelled down the river and through time.
If a stay at the Raffles enhances the feeling of history at Angkor Wat, then an evening at the modern Tribe is likely to put you in the mood for the urban vibes of Phnom Penh, which is coming into its own as a South-east Asian hangout.
The contrast is made even greater by a dinner hosted at the Raffles Hotel Le Royal, where I am again transported back in time to the 19th century and reminded of my stay at the Raffles in Siem Reap.
Given the comforts of luxury, and my preference for quiet exclusivity, I would probably opt for Raffles if I had the budget. But if price is a consideration and you are looking for urban vibes, Tribe is a worthwhile stay.
Getting there
Singapore Airlines flies to Siem Reap for $400 and up, and to Phnom Penh for $300 onwards. Go to singaporeair.com for flight schedules.
Where to stay
Rooms at Tribe Phnom Penh Post Office Square go for US$89 onwards. For more details, go to str.sg/wjGi
Rooms at Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor Siem Reap (raffles.com/siem-reap) go for US$510 and up a night. At Raffles Hotel Le Royal Phnom Penh (raffles.com/phnom-penh), rates are US$400 onwards.
- Leslie Koh is a former Straits Times journalist. His trip was hosted by Accor.
- Suite Life is a series on destination hotels and their locales.