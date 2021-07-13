Brilliant balloons

Hot-air balloons are inflated and prepared for flight during the 25th European Hot Air Balloon Festival held in Igualada, 70km from Barcelona, over the weekend. The festival, which kicked off in 1997, is the largest one in Spain and one of the biggest hot-air balloon gatherings in Europe. It sees more than 50 such hot-air balloons take to the skies early in the morning or late in the afternoon, with some in competition. On the ground, visitors can take part in activities including crafting as well as events such as concerts.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE