Bounce, dash, climb
Get active on this staycation packed with tickets to Sentosa attractions, from a water park to an outdoor playground
Every family has its own holiday routine. The four of us - my husband and me and our two kids - have been perfectly content to do nothing but swim and eat on past staycations.
This time round, there are so many activities included in the overnight Sentosa Family Adventure Package at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore, that we can barely fit them in.