Books to inspire your next big trip

NON-FICTION

BETWEEN STATIONS (2009)

By Boey Kim Cheng

Epigram Books/ Paperback/ 272 pages/$26.90/ Epigram Bookshop

The Singapore-born poet writes in this travel memoir: "In between, you pass the same stations again and again, stations whose names blur and become interchangeable and you forget if you have a destination."

Boey, who had left Singapore to settle in Australia, journeys through lands such as Xi'an, China; Cairo, Egypt; and Kolkata, India.

This meditative, evocative work is haunted by memories of Singapore and will resonate with anyone struggling with those perennial questions of home and identity.

GHOST TRAIN TO THE EASTERN STAR (2008)

By Paul Theroux

Penguin Books/ Paperback/ 496 pages/$21.40/ Books Kinokuniya

The American travel writer recreates a journey he made 30 years ago across Asia and described in his 1975 book, The Great Railway Bazaar.

As an older man, he returns to these destinations - including India, Vietnam and Japan - to see how they have changed.

In his chapter on Singapore, he writes that it "was unrecognisable, the most transformed of any city I had ever known in my life, a place twisted into something entirely new; and the people, too, like hothouse flowers that are forced to grow in artificial light, producing strange blooms and even stranger fruit".

DOWN UNDER (2000)

By Bill Bryson

Transworld/ Paperback/ 432 pages/$19.26/ Books Kinokuniya

"Flying into Australia, I realised with a sigh that I had forgotten again who their prime minister is."

Typical Bryson. Armed with humour and wit, the America-born travel writer journeys through sunburnt Australia - home to friendly people but some of the world's deadliest creatures - and lives to tell the tale.

THE WOMEN I THINK ABOUT AT NIGHT (2020)

By Mia Kankimaki, translated by Douglas Robinson

Simon & Schuster/ Paperback/ 407 pages/$30.90/ Books Kinokuniya

When she was in her 40s, Finnish writer Kankimaki decided to leave her job as a copywriter and editor and travel in the footsteps of her heroes.

She describes in this book her journeys to Tanzania, Kenya, Italy and Japan to learn more about 10 pioneering women - from contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama to explorer Alexandra David-Neel, who became the first European woman to enter the Tibetan capital of Lhasa in 1924.

TINY MOONS (2020)

By Nina Mingya Powles

The Emma Press/ Paperback/ 96 pages/$20.10/ Books Kinokuniya

The New Zealand poet chronicles a year of eating in Shanghai, where she travelled to study Mandarin.

In this slim collection, she tucks into foods such as jiaozi (dumplings), boluo bao (pineapple buns) and xiaolongbao (small steamed buns), and also chews on weightier themes of home and heritage.

THE OLD WAYS (2012)

By Robert Macfarlane

Penguin Books/ Paperback/ 448 pages/$24.57/ Books Kinokuniya

The British author and academic traces ancient routes across the landscape in England, Scotland and beyond. This meditative, sensitively written work abounds with musings on natural history, cartography and literature.

It is a journey on foot. Macfarlane writes: "The whole foot is a document of motion, inscribed by repeated action. Babies - from those first foetal footfalls, the kneading of sole against womb-wall, turning themselves like astronauts in black space - have already creased their soles by the time they emerge into the world."

SPQR (2015)

By Mary Beard

Profile Books/ Paperback/ 608 pages/ $21.29/ Books Kinokuniya

Explore the history of ancient Rome with the eminent Cambridge classicist as your trusty guide.

SPQR (which stands for Senatus Populusque Romanus, Latin for "The Senate and People of Rome") is as enthralling as it is scholarly, spanning 1,000 years of history and detailing Rome's growth from a village into an empire.

THE ART OF TRAVEL (2002)

By Alain de Botton

Penguin Books/ Paperback/ 272 pages/$27.29/ Major bookstores

"A danger of travel," warns de Botton, "is that we see things at the wrong time, before we have had a chance to build up the necessary receptivity and when new information is therefore as useless and fugitive as necklace beads without a connecting chain." This philosophical look at "travelling for pleasure" - and its disappointments - will have readers examining the impulses behind their wanderlust.

FICTION

SIGHTSEEING (2004)

By Rattawut Lapcharoensap

Grove Press/ Paperback/ 250 pages/$24.59/ OpenTrolley Bookstore

Tired of seeing Thailand through the eyes of the white backpacker? Ditch the likes of Alex Garland's novel The Beach (1996) and dive into Rattawut's story collection.

The author, who grew up in Thailand, has witty pieces such as Priscilla The Cambodian, about a Bangkok boy's friendship with a refugee girl; and Draft Day, where young men attend a lottery that decides who gets sent to the army.