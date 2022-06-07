Blissful Bali stays

After its tourism industry was badly hit by the pandemic, Bali is once again open to the world. Tourists are quickly returning to its beaches, villas and cafes. Hotels are gearing up for more visitor arrivals in the second half of the year. June to August - winter in Australia, one of Bali's biggest tourism markets - will likely bring more crowds.

But with travel restrictions still in place for Chinese tourists, another large market, hotels are not yet operating at full capacity. While rates at many properties are nearing pre-pandemic levels, there are still some outstanding deals to be found.