Blast to the past

Spanning more than 70m, the Hall of Mirrors (above) at the Royal Palace of Versailles, south-west of Paris, is a homage to France's political, economic and artistic achievements. While the ceiling is adorned with paintings, its space is dotted with elaborate chandeliers and more artworks. The hall is the most famous spot in the palace-turned-museum and it was here where dancers, dressed in Baroque period costumes, performed for guest during the recent reopening of the Night Fountains Show.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE