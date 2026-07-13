Beyond Rwanda’s gorilla trekking, luxury lodges tempt travellers to linger

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Guests can opt to sleep under the stars at Wilderness Magashi Peninsula, among a few new luxury lodges turning Rwanda into a multi-stop safari circuit.

RWANDA – For decades, Rwanda has maintained a grip on the imagination of luxury travellers.

Dubbed the “Singapore of Africa” for its cleanliness, orderly urban planning and rapid economic progression, the country’s tourism model has been centred almost entirely on Volcanoes National Park and its endangered mountain gorillas, a bucket-list experience that draws visitors to fly across continents for a single, precious hour in their company.

But this is changing. A trio of new properties is expanding Rwanda’s narrative beyond the cloud forests, showing that the country is a diverse lifestyle destination in its own right.

“We’re seeing a big shift from the traditional itinerary of a wider East African safari followed by a quick gorilla trek. Instead, people are now dedicating seven to 10 nights solely to Rwanda because there’s such a diversity of experiences available,” says Jose Cortes, co-founder of A2A Safaris, a boutique firm that pioneered luxury African travel for Asia-based clients.

Wilderness Magashi Peninsula

A two-hour drive east of capital city Kigali is Akagera National Park, Central Africa’s largest protected wetland and Rwanda’s only savannah ecosystem.

It was virtually decimated by genocide and poaching in the 1990s, but a partnership between African Parks and the Rwanda Development Board has restored the park into a thriving Big Five haven – an Eden of acacia-dotted plains, woodland, lakes and marshland far removed from crowded safaris elsewhere on the continent .

For ultimate seclusion, Wilderness Magashi Peninsula operates on a 4,287ha private concession along Lake Rwanyakazinga, home to hippos, crocodiles and even prehistoric lungfish.

Wilderness Magashi Peninsula operates on a 4,287ha private concession in Akagera National Park. PHOTO: WILDERNESS MAGASHI PENINSULA

Opened in 2025 as an ultra-luxury companion to the eight-tented Wilderness Magashi, this smaller, more exclusive addition sits on its own peninsula with panoramic lake views. It has just two large tented suites and one four-bed private villa.

“People know the Mara, or Tanzania and Botswana,” says the lodge’s effervescent former general manager, Selma Benyameni. “Not many know Akagera.”

Wilderness Magashi Peninsula comprises two large tented suites and one four-bed private villa. PHOTO: WILDERNESS MAGASHI PENINSULA

My suite, which is 200m from the next one, is a spacious affair with its own living room, bedroom and an expansive bathroom, and lake-facing, floor-to-ceiling windows.

Outside, there is a private plunge pool, and a short flight of stairs leads to an upper deck with a comfortable, circular “star bed” that staff can prepare with a mosquito net for guests to sleep under the constellation-studded night sky.

Game drives at Magashi Peninsula feel like I have all of nature to myself. During my trip in March 2026, I rarely encounter other vehicles during my excursions with guide Alphonse Ntabana.

Engaging and armed with encyclopaedic knowledge of the park’s wildlife, Ntabana guides me to several impressive wildlife sightings: a quartet of massive white rhinos shaking off the cold night’s torpor at dawn, a pair of lions sprawled under a rocky outcrop and a herd of elephants ambling, trunks swinging, towards marshland.

Akagera National Park is Central Africa’s largest protected wetland and Rwanda’s only savannah ecosystem. PHOTO: WILDERNESS MAGASHI PENINSULA

Another morning, we observe a newborn zebra, its striped whorls of hair still wet from birth, slowly staggering to its feet and gathering strength before joining its herd for the first time – an unexpectedly moving scene .

Akagera is also a haven for bird watchers, with 520 species of birdlife – from daffodil-yellow weaverbirds to long-crested eagles to the aptly named malachite kingfisher, a tiny bird measuring just 11 to 13cm with gemstone-hued, metallic blue and bold orange plumage.

A lunchtime boat safari takes me up close to wallowing hippos, crocodiles and watchful buffalo on Lake Rwanyakazinga’s banks while I feast on international fare, including spiced lamb kofta, chopped tabbouleh, and citrus-carrot salad.

Dining here is all about healthful, regional flavours, from the “Rolex” breakfast of a warm , fluffy chapati wrapped around a vegetable omelette, to tapas-style plates of local produce like chilled beetroot soup, herb-crusted tilapia or grilled lamb, all enjoyed in an outdoor dining area while viewing what lodge staff call “Bush Netflix”.

Wilderness Magashi Peninsula sits on its own peninsula. PHOTO: WILDERNESS MAGASHI PENINSULA

My defining moment here comes on my final night, when Ntabana , knowing I am hoping to see my first leopard, takes me for an unexpected game drive just as I am heading to dinner.

Through the foliage, I spy the unmistakable black rosettes of a young male leopard feeding on an impala , an incredible thrill .

It is all I can talk about afterwards during dinner with Benyameni under the stars, when, as if on cue, the darkness around us suddenly comes alive with countless blinking fireflies.

“Most Asian luxury travellers live in hyper-dense cities,” says Cortes. “The ultimate luxury isn’t more shine or noise; it’s space, silence and simplicity.”

Wilderness Magashi Peninsula takes this to heart: Here, where surprises await at every turn, isolation truly feels splendid.

Rates start at US$2,343 (S$3,030) a person a night in a tented suite and include all meals, twice-daily activities, laundry, a tourism tax and transfers between the camp and Akagera National Park.

Wilderness Bisate Reserve

Perched on forested slopes opposite Mount Bisoke, Wilderness Bisate Reserve opened in 2024 as the ultra-luxurious sister property to the original Wilderness Bisate Lodge. It marks a new chapter for the region, raising the bar originally set by stalwarts like Virunga Lodge – the iconic property that pioneered luxury eco-tourism near Volcanoes National Park.

Designed by Nicholas Plewman Architects and Caline Williams-Wynn, Wilderness Bisate Reserve’s dramatic, thatched timber arches evoke the structure of traditional African baskets.

Bisate Reserve’s thatched timber arches evoke the structure of traditional African baskets. PHOTO: BISATE RESERVE

It has just four expansive, 212 sq m villas staggered across the hillside to eliminate any overlapping sightlines. (Two of the villas can be linked for larger families via a discreet corridor carved directly into the slope.)

Built from local wood, straw and stone, each villa features dual fireplaces, an indoor tub, a mudroom and a private wood-fired hot tub on the outdoor viewing deck.

Interiors showcase hand-painted gorilla illustrations by local artist Rigobert Uwiduhaye, botanical paper art, and custom armchairs and hand-embroidered pillows with floral motifs by local women’s collective, Ibaba Rwanda.

The main dining room features a climate-controlled wine tower and an international menu spanning teriyaki pork and pumpkin-thyme ravioli , with custom requests welcomed by the eager-to-please culinary team . For those heading out on a gorilla trek, there is little more fortifying than uburo, a sweet local millet porridge with raw honey and peanut butter.

The main dining room at Bisate Reserve features a climate-controlled wine tower and an international menu. PHOTO: BISATE RESERVE

From the stylish mudroom, framed by photos of gorillas and golden monkeys, staff fit me with boots and gaiters before the short drive to Volcanoes National Park Headquarters, where I am briefed on safety protocols.

An hour and a half’s muddy uphill climb through bamboo thickets eventually leads to an encounter with the Agashya gorilla family, where my group’s trackers use low, guttural rmmm-rmmm vocalisations to soothe the giant silverback and boisterous juveniles, assuring them there is nothing to fear from our presence.

Their behaviour makes for a completely mesmerising – and strangely human tableau – and within what feels like 20 minutes, our hour is up.

Gorilla tourism remains one of Rwanda’s biggest draws. PHOTO: BISATE RESERVE

I am whisked back to Bisate Reserve covered in mud up to my knees , which the team makes swift work of, serving up warm towels and a cocktail and cleaning my mud-caked boots so thoroughly that they look as good as the day I bought them.

Cortes says that as one of the country’s first ultra-luxury hubs, Bisate paved the way for Rwanda to “go all-in on its high-value, low-impact model”.

“At a property this small, you aren’t a room number; you’re family,” he adds.

I experience this personalisation first-hand after arriving with swollen, painful tsetse-fly bites from previous days. Lodge manager Patrick Bizumuremyi immediately secures a remote medical consultation with the company’s Cape Town-based doctor and delivers the medication to my villa, ensuring I recover in time for the morning trek.

Perched on forested slopes opposite Mount Bisoke, Wilderness Bisate Reserve opened in 2024 as the ultra-luxurious sister property to the original Wilderness Bisate Lodge. PHOTO: BISATE RESERVE

Ten per cent of tourism revenue (including gorilla permit fees, which cost US$1,500 a person) goes directly to the communities surrounding the park, including the village bordering Bisate Reserve.

“The people profit from conservation now,” says lodge guide Gabriel Ndahayo, noting that former poachers are now the park’s fiercest protectors and grow the beans, maize and potatoes that supply the kitchen.

Guests can tour the village and visit its elders or plant a native tree, tracking its growth via recorded GPS coordinates.

Or they can head straight to Bisate’s new Sanctuary, a beautifully designed wellness centre made from volcanic rock and bamboo. With extensive facilities including a heated saltwater indoor lap pool, hydrotherapy lounge, meditation pods, gym and massage rooms, the Sanctuary proves that the days of wellness being an afterthought during safari trips are well and truly over.

Sweeping reforestation initiatives by the government and ambitious planting of native species like African leatherwood and sap-rich lobelia mean the national park is expanding. Those planning to visit may be pleased to know that in the future, Bisate Reserve will sit within park boundaries, increasing the likelihood of gorilla sightings near your villa.

Rates start at US$3,319 a person a night for a forest villa and include all meals, lodge activities, laundry and a tourism tax.

The Pinnacle Kigali

The final piece of Rwanda’s luxury evolution is located in its capital. Kigali is no longer just a gateway to be bypassed en route to a safari; it is a rising destination in its own right, with points of interest extending well beyond the compulsory stop at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Visitors can explore the Rwanda Art Museum; walk the trails at the Umusambi Village avian sanctuary; stroll through the pedestrianised Imbuga City Walk; or explore neighbourhoods like Kimihurura, the city’s social and culinary hub, and Nyarutarama, an affluent neighbourhood often called the “Beverly Hills” of Kigali.

Commanding a premier hilltop position, The Pinnacle Kigali, which officially opened in January, is poised to become the capital’s most exclusive address. Operating as an ultra-luxe boutique retreat and a private members’ club (that counts international captains of industry among its numbers) , it has just nine rooms.

The Pinnacle Kigali is an ultra-luxe boutique retreat and a private members’ club. PHOTO: THE PINNACLE KIGALI

Originally conceived as a private residence by its Nairobi-based owners, East African entrepreneur Sheila Kyarisiima and her husband, the retreat functions as an autobiography of the couple’s lives, filled with pieces from Kyarisiima’s extensive art collection.

Each guest room is different from the next. Dressed in ivory shades with a private terrace, the Pearl Pavilion room is inspired by Washington, DC, with which Kyarisiima has academic and institutional ties.

The Golden Guild room features a striking banana fibre headboard, warm earth tones and vibrant textiles that recall her birthplace in neighbouring Uganda. Meanwhile, the pink-hued, celestial-themed Starlit Utopia room is a nod to her daughters.

The Golden Guild room features a striking banana fibre headboard, warm earth tones and vibrant textiles. PHOTO: THE PINNACLE KIGALI

Outside, the hotel’s vast grounds, including a heated saltwater infinity pool, beckon, as does its wine cellar stocked with over 1,000 bottles from the best local and international labels.

There are more than seven dining venues, including live cooking at the Icyirenga Teppanyaki counter and modern Afro-Asian fusion at Ishami. At this lively rooftop venue, the service is warm and intuitive; as temperatures drop during dinner, a heater appears beside the table while a staff member gently drapes a furry wrap across my shoulders.

I am encouraged to treat the entire property as my personal playground, invited to watch any movie I wanted in its Dolby Atmos home theatre, bowl a few frames in its four-lane bowling alley or sip a bespoke nightcap at Ubuki, the whisky bar. The possibilities are endless and I recall legendary American actress Mae West’s timeless quip: “Too much of a good thing can be wonderful.”

The four-lane bowling alley at The Pinnacle Kigali. PHOTO: THE PINNACLE KIGALI

It is this sense of effortless, small-scale intimacy that defines the country’s new era of hospitality. The gorillas remain the grand invitation, but thanks to these new properties, the rest of the country now provides a compelling reason to stay and keep on exploring.

Rates start at US$3,090 a night for a garden view deluxe room that sleeps two.

Getting there

There are no direct flights from Singapore to Rwanda.

I flew from Singapore to Addis Ababa, then onward to Kigali on Ethiopian Airlines. The journey took about 11 ½ hours, including a two-hour layover.

Other airlines such as RwandAir and Turkish Airlines also fly into Kigali from Doha and Istanbul respectively.

Return flights in September start at around $1,100, based on checks by The Straits Times in July.