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The Conscious Traveller

Beyond Labuan Bajo: Traditional villages and crafts in Flores

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Flores’ interior offers cultural sites such as caves and villages, attracting tourists beyond Labuan Bajo.

Flores’ interior offers cultural sites such as caves and villages, attracting tourists beyond Labuan Bajo.

PHOTO: JOSH EDWARDS

Leyla Rose

  • Flores' interior, especially Ruteng, offers unique cultural sites attracting tourists beyond Labuan Bajo.
  • Local women entrepreneurs in Ruteng use loans from Amartha fintech to grow traditional craft businesses, selling songket sarongs and woven mats to support their families.
  • Tourism growth in Ruteng is rising with government support, improving local livelihoods.

AI generated

FLORES, Indonesia – Most people who visit Flores head straight to the port town of Labuan Bajo, gateway to Komodo National Park. Known for its Komodo dragons, postcard-perfect beaches and some of Indonesia’s best snorkelling and diving, the park has seen a large increase in tourist numbers.

Labuan Bajo received 500,000 visitors in 2025, up from 170,100 in 2022 based on data from the Labuan Bajo Immigration Office – partly due to direct flights from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and other tourist hubs in Indonesia like Bali and Lombok.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.