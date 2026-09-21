Beyond Labuan Bajo: Traditional villages and crafts in Flores

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FLORES, Indonesia – Most people who visit Flores head straight to the port town of Labuan Bajo, gateway to Komodo National Park. Known for its Komodo dragons, postcard-perfect beaches and some of Indonesia’s best snorkelling and diving, the park has seen a large increase in tourist numbers.

Labuan Bajo received 500,000 visitors in 2025, up from 170,100 in 2022 based on data from the Labuan Bajo Immigration Office – partly due to direct flights from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and other tourist hubs in Indonesia like Bali and Lombok.