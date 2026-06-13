Beyond Hanoi: Discover Ninh Binh, north Vietnam’s picturesque ‘Halong Bay on Land’

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The view of Tam Coc Valley from the top of Mua Cave.

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NINH BINH, Vietnam – With every few steps up the famed Mua Cave, I pause to soak in the 360-degree panoramic view of Ninh Binh province, widely known as “Halong Bay on Land”.

On one side, boats dot the Ngo Dong River that winds through towering limestone karsts rising out of golden rice fields in the Tam Coc Valley. On the other, bamboo boardwalks meander over ponds of blooming lotuses – the season typically runs from May to July.

It is a spectacular sight that makes my trek up the 500 steep steps worth it.

It is my third day of being spellbound by the limestone mountain range that spans about 20km from north-west to south-east – forming the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site that is as impressive on ground level as it is from 142m high.

On day one, my first sight of the mountains comes more than halfway through the 2½-hour drive from Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport to the Ninh Binh area, a clear sign of departure from the bustling capital.

Then, from my deluxe suite at the 283-room Pullman Ninh Binh hotel (www.pullmanninhbinh.com), I wake up every morning to more mountain views. The hotel is the first international chain to open in the city area.

It soft-launched in April, and is barely a month into operations when I arrive in mid-May. Prices start at $103 a night for a superior room, with my suite priced from $330 a night.

Located off the main tourist area and surrounded by majestic, castle-like private estates, the hotel is poised to be a game-changer for Ninh Binh’s exposure to an international crowd.

Another international name, Wyndham Grand Vedana Ninh Binh, which is located further west of the city centre, opened in 2022. More are set to join the fray, including JW Marriott Trang An Resort & Spa, which is reportedly under development and slated to open in 2028.

Visit Ninh Binh before the crowds descend on what is still a relatively undiscovered destination. Here are five ways to kick-start your journey.

Take a boat ride through Trang An

After catching a bird’s-eye view of the boats in Tam Coc Valley, I hop on one in Trang An to visit caves and cultural sites.

My boat is powered by a woman in her 50s, who rows continuously at an impressive pace throughout the 3½-hour ride (Route 3, priced at 300,000 dong or S$15). Routes can go up to four hours.

Going through a cave on the 2½-hour boat ride. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

During the ride, I learn about the history of Vietnam’s past kings and queens as we stop at temples, thanks to my knowledgeable guide. He is a 26-year-old Ninh Binh native who goes by “Mike Wazowski” – the green, one-eyed monster that appears in the Monsters Inc franchise (2001 and 2013) .

Our final stretch passes the tribal huts built for the film Kong: Skull Island (2017), before finishing at the ultimate photo spot: a traditional Vietnamese temple built on the water with a dramatic backdrop of limestone cliffs.

The ultimate photo spot is a traditional Vietnamese temple built on the water with a dramatic backdrop of limestone cliffs. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Discover Hoa Lu Ancient Capital and Hoa Lu Old Town

My deep dive into Vietnam’s royal history continues at the Center for Conservation of Hoa Lu Ancient Capital Historical and Cultural Relics (20,000 dong for an adult).

This site was the ancient capital during the 10th and 11th centuries, and includes the Temple of King Dinh Tien Hoang, who unified Vietnam in the 10th century.

In the evening, head to the lantern-lit Hoa Lu Old Town for a leisurely stroll or dinner and drinks by Ky Lan Lake. You cannot miss its iconic Tay Phuong Pagoda and Tu An Pagoda at the Ky Lan Temple Complex, inaugurated in 2022 and deemed a “night-time spiritual travel destination” by Vietnam’s National Authority of Tourism.

At the lantern-lit Hoa Lu Old Town, take a leisurely stroll or have dinner and drinks by Ky Lan Lake. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Tour Tam Coc on an e-bike

Unlike in Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, traffic in Ninh Binh is, to my relief, a lot less manic.

So, when going on a fat-tyre e-bike tour (from US$55 or S$70 a person) with local company Nomia Travel, I never once feel unsafe along the main roads.

Plus, it helps us cover plenty of ground in five hours, including time to stop for coffee, mung bean snacks and lunch at a local home.

The duration includes my hike up and down Mua Cave (150,000 dong for an adult; open 6am to 6pm daily), which takes about 45 minutes. We arrive around 9am and head off before the crowd comes in an hour later.

After the climb, my jelly legs make me grateful for the electric assistance as we embark on a 1½-hour ride through fields and dirt paths, avoiding the occasional flock of ducks.

The e-bike tour takes participants through fields and dirt paths. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Try mountain goat and other local specialities

Mountain goat is Ninh Binh’s speciality and I am a new fan of the lean, tender and naturally sweet meat.

My first taste is at Xuan Vinh Restaurant, where Mike orders a simple par-boiled version, thinly sliced and topped with sesame seeds (250,000 dong).

Grilled goat with rice paper and fresh herbs. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and dipped in a nutty sauce, the meat has little of the gaminess I expect. Its texture is tender and reminds me of lean pork.

The other dishes are equally intriguing. I enjoy chewy mountain snails cooked with plantain, firm tofu and pork belly in a turmeric-infused gravy ( 168,000 dong ), and Malabar spinach and river crab soup served with crunchy, pickled pea eggplant (108,000 dong).

For more local food, Pullman Ninh Binh’s director of marketing Thao Le takes me to casual restaurant Com Nha Chuon Chuon Xua, a short walk from the hotel.

Our dinner includes stir-fried goat with bamboo shoots, sweet and sour ribs, and fried pork. There is also a fascinating dish of braised carp, where the fish has been cooked for several hours. The firm flesh of the carp soaks in the salty and sweet brown braising sauce, which reminds me of tender and juicy braised pork. The dinner cost about 200,000 dong a person.

Dinner at Com Nha Chuon Chuon Xua includes stir-fried goat with bamboo shoots (top right). ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Even if you do not venture out of the hotel, you can still go for goat at its all-day dining restaurant Food ConneXion.

We have tender braised goat in soya bean paste (250,000 dong), alongside stir-fried wild greens – hibiscus leaves as it turns out – with garlic (90,000 dong), and pork belly braised with quail eggs in coconut water (170,000 dong).

Visit a silk and embroidery training centre

We meet the local craftsmen of Hoa Lu Silk Weaving and Lace Embroidery Cooperative, which not only produces its own premium silk, but also runs a training centre.

Ninh Binh native Le Van Vu, 37, founded the business in 2020 with the goal of reviving the historical silk industry of the village – once known for its traditional embroidery techniques that were reserved for the royal court.

Hoa Lu Silk Weaving and Lace Embroidery Cooperative founder Le Van Vu’s goal is to revive the historical silk industry of the village. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

His dedication extends to growing his own mulberry trees to feed silkworms that spin cocoons, each yielding 800m to 1.2km of ultra-fine silk thread.

I observe one artisan boil the cocoons over a charcoal fire, releasing strands that are passed through an eyelet and combined into a thicker strand that is wound on a large wheel.

An artisan boiling cocoons over a charcoal fire to release their strands. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The strands are washed and left to dry before being dyed and woven into silk, resulting in a fabric that is said to be thicker, softer and more durable than mass-produced versions.

The centre has recently introduced workshops, starting at US$8 for a 45-minute guided tour that offers insight into the production process. It comes with a mulberry drink.

I join a workshop (US$25) that includes the tour and drink. I then choose a dye and pattern for a 100 per cent silk scarf that is hand-dyed with natural ingredients.

There is an option to embroider the scarf and I get a hands-on lesson from an artisan. She deftly sketches and demonstrates how to embroider a lotus on the scarf – which, when I take home, my mother deems too beautiful to use.

At the adjacent shop, you can buy more silk clothing, bedding and other souvenirs.

I pick up some pouches that resemble an embroidered postcard of Ninh Binh, complete with a lotus and boat – a perfect memory of my trip.

Getting there

Airlines such as Scoot, Vietjet, Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines fly to Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport in 3½ hours . Round-trip flights in July start at around $280, based on checks by The Straits Times.