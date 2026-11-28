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Chiang Rai's Blue Temple, otherwise known as Wat Rong Suea Ten, is among the many colourful sights in the northern Thai city.

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – I am standing in front of a temple so white that, under the midday sun, I have to squint.

Wat Rong Khun, also known as the White Temple, is covered in elaborate white carvings and mirrored details that catch the light, making the entire complex shimmer. A short drive away, Wat Rong Suea Ten (also known as the Blue Temple) is drenched in cobalt and gold, while a giant white Goddess of Mercy figure at Wat Huay Pla Kang watches over the surrounding hills.

Getting here has become easier for Singapore travellers. Low-cost carrier Scoot launched direct flights between Singapore and Chiang Rai in January, which takes around three hours and 15 minutes. Previously, travellers had to fly via another Thai city or travel by road from Chiang Mai, which takes three to four hours.

There is plenty to fill up a few days in Chiang Rai, including elaborate temples and camera-ready cafes, Northern Thai cuisine, and mountain settlements and tea plantations that make for easy day trips out of the city. Here are some highlights.

Colours of Chiang Rai, and other picture-perfect spots for the camera

Some of Chiang Rai’s best-known sights are colour-coded. Wat Rong Khun (tickets from 200 baht for foreign visitors), better known as the White Temple, was rebuilt on the site of a run-down local temple in 1997 by Chiang Rai-born Thai artist Chalermchai Kositpipat.

He rebuilt the site with his own money as a dedication and spiritual offering. The temple’s white exterior symbolises purity, while its mirrored details represent Buddhist wisdom.

Almost every part of the temple is white, from the ornate roof to the intricate sculptures and decorative flourishes, making it immediately recognisable from a distance. Against a clear blue sky, the effect is dramatic.

Wat Rong Khun, better known as the White Temple, was rebuilt on the site of a run-down local temple in 1997. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

The next stop offers a different hue.

Wat Rong Suea Ten, or the Blue Temple, is built in shades of rich blue, lined with elaborate gold detailing. Entrance is free.

The Interior of the Blue Temple, which features a pristine white Buddha statue set against the intricate walls and ceiling. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

Its Thai name translates to the Temple of the Dancing Tiger, a reference to the area’s past. Tigers were once said to roam the neighbourhood and leap across its streams, giving the surrounding village the name Ban Rong Suea Ten, or Village of Dancing Tigers.

Local residents later established the temple. Its main hall, designed by Chiang Rai artist Phuttha Kabkaew, was built between 2005 and 2016. Kabkaew was a former apprentice of White Temple creator Kositpipat.

Inside, a large white Buddha statue contrasts against the intricate blue walls and ceiling.

Huay Pla Kung Temple’s 79m-high Goddess of Mercy statue. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

At Wat Huay Pla Kang, white returns on a much bigger scale.

Its most recognisable sight is a towering Goddess of Mercy statue that stands about 79m high on a hill. Visitors can take a lift inside the statue to a view point that overlooks the surrounding landscape.

Entry to the temple is free, while the lift inside the statue costs 40 baht for foreign visitors.

The temples are striking enough to warrant a full day of sightseeing, but Chiang Rai’s colours extend beyond them. At Lalitta Cafe, the palette shifts to every imaginable shade of green.

The writer at Lalitta Cafe, popular with younger tourists for its aesthetics. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

It feels less like a cafe than a fantasy film set. Artificial mist hangs between trees and ferns, while pathways lead to waterfalls, mossy structures and photo spots amid the foliage.

The cafe has become popular on social media, with viral TikTok and Instagram videos centred less on what visitors are eating and drinking than on its fairytale-like surroundings.

Still, many stop to dine at the cafe, which offers Thai dishes like noodles and rice, coffee, cold drinks and desserts. Prices range from 70 to 250 baht. There is an entrance fee of 60 baht, which is deducted from the bill if patrons order food and drinks.

It is unabashedly manufactured, but that is part of the fun.

Northern flavours

My introduction to northern Thai food starts in a bustling market.

As part of a cooking class, Kritphan Jitmanowan, also known as Chef Aek from Tasabiang restaurant in Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton, takes us through Ban Mai Market. We wander through stalls selling vegetables, herbs and dried goods to pick up ingredients such as fresh chilli, ginger and palm sugar before returning to the hotel to cook.

Ban Mai Market sells local, fresh produce. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

Many Singaporeans associate Thai food with dishes such as pad Thai, tom yum soup, green curry and pad krapow, or minced meat stir-fried with holy basil. The dishes I learn to make here are different.

Under Chef Aek’s guidance, we prepare three: kaeng hang le, a northern Thai curry; laap gai khua, a minced chicken salad; and khanom wong, rings of banana dough fried and coated with palm sugar.

Chef Aek of Tasabiang Restaurant conducting a Northern Thai cooking class. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

Kaeng hang le, a braised curry that includes aromatics such as ginger, garlic and shallots, as well as tamarind and Hang Lay curry paste, is rich and deeply savoury. Laap gai kua, made with cooked minced chicken, is fragrant with northern spices, kaffir lime leaves, shallots, garlic and mint, with fish sauce adding savoury depth.

Our dessert of Khanom Wong is more playful. We mould banana dough before deep-frying them, and I make a heart shape out of mine. It tastes like a doughnut coated in sticky palm sugar, crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside, and keeps me snacking long after lunch has ended.

Dishes cooked during Chef Aek’s cooking class: (clockwise from top left) kaeng hang le, a northern Thai curry; laap gai khua, a minced chicken salad; khanom wong, rings of banana dough fried and coated with palm sugar. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

Cooking classes start at 900 baht for a 120-minute session. But if spending part of your holiday before a stove does not sound appealing, order these dishes from Tasabiang’s menu instead. For instance, Kaeng Hang Le is part of a eight-course meal that introduces the flavours of the North (1,800 baht).

At the hotel’s casual restaurant Larderly, I try khao pad mueang, a northern-style fried rice served with sun-dried beef (412 baht).

Khao Pad Meung, northern-style fried rice served with sun-dried beef. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

No trip to northern Thailand would be complete without khao soi, noodles in a curry-like broth topped with crispy fried noodles.

At Khao Soi Mae Pimpon, my bowl of khao soi dry chicken (80 baht) is accompanied by condiments such as onions, lime and pickled mustard greens, letting me adjust the richness, acidity and heat to taste. The soup version, which my companions order, is rich and flavourful too.

Dry khao soi from Khao Soi Mae Pimpon. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

A mountain escape with a Yunnanese twist

My favourite part of the trip is when I venture out of the city. Doi Mae Salong, about a 1½-hour drive from Chiang Rai, is home to the mountain settlement of Santikhiri, which translates to Mountain of Peace.

I book a private driver for a day trip, who picks me up at 10am. As we ascend mountain roads, Chiang Rai’s colours change again.

A viewpoint on the drive up to Doi Mae Salong. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

Low-rise city buildings give way to green hills, tea bushes arranged in neat lines and mountains fading into pale blue in the distance.

Doi Mae Salong's modern history is closely tied to Chinese Nationalist soldiers who fled Yunnan following the Chinese Civil War in 1949. Members of the Kuomintang’s 93rd Division eventually settled in northern Thailand, and their descendants brought Yunnanese food, Chinese language and tea culture to the region.

I spend the morning stopping at viewpoints along the winding road, and pay a visit to the Akha Tribe, an indigenous hill tribe which migrated from Tibet and Yunnan in the 1960s.

I buy coffee for my driver and I from a small shop run by a local Akha woman. The shop overlooks a few low stilt houses, typical of Akha architecture.

Guesthouse Akha Mudhouse Maesalong, run by members of the Akha Tribe. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

The family has set aside a few of these rooms for a homestay called Akha Mudhouse Maesalong. A stay in early December is listed on Airbnb for $49 a night.

For lunch, I stop at a 40-year-old noodle shop run by a Yunnanese family, marked by a Chinese sign above the storefront and tables mostly occupied by locals. My bowl of noodles with dumplings (50 baht) is comforting, homely fare.

Doi Mae Salong is also known for its tea plantations. I stop at Wang Put Tan Tea Plantation, where green terraces roll across the hills below the tea house, dotted with white cabins where guests can spend the night. The plantation produces several types of tea, including white, green, black and oolong.

I order a pot of High Mountain Oolong (95 baht) and settle into a seat overlooking the landscape. I have not brought a book, which feels like poor planning. But it is calming just to sit here, amid nature.

The Wang Put Tan Oolong Tea Plantation on Doi Mae Salong. ST PHOTO: SYARAFANA SHAFEEQ

At my final stop, 101 Tea Plantation, I walk between rows of bushes that rise and fall with the contours of the hills.

The plantation is known for oolong, and visitors can opt for free tastings where staff explain the differences between lighter, more floral brews and darker roasted ones.

By the time I leave, my shoes are dusty and the afternoon light is beginning to soften over the mountains. I am back at my hotel by 4pm, early enough for dinner and an evening out.

Doi Mae Salong is an accessible day trip that showcases a different side of Chiang Rai, part of the province’s appeal. For me, the direct flight route from Singapore to Chiang Rai opens the door to many other northern Thailand adventures.

There are more famous Thai destinations, and certainly busier ones. But for travellers who look north, Chiang Rai offers something quieter, and considerably more colourful.

Travel tips

Scoot flies non-stop from Singapore to Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport. A one-way flight on Scoot in early December cost about S$195, based on checks by ST in November.

I stay at Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton, which opened in July along the Mae Kok River. The 167-room property is inspired by northern Thai merchant houses and is about 15 minutes from the airport. Rates start from 4,794 baht a night for a stay in early December, based on checks by ST in November.

For attractions within Chiang Rai, hiring a car and driver is convenient, particularly if you are visiting several temples in a day. Daily rates start from 2,500 to 3,000 baht for a private driver. Alternatively, Grab cars are aplenty. A ride from the airport to the White Temple, which takes around 26 minutes, costs around 290 baht.

Compare prices for day trips out of the city. My hotel quoted me 4,500 baht for a private driver for the day, while a similar service offered by booking website GetYourGuide costs around 3,000 baht. I paid 2,900 baht for a freelance driver for six hours.

The peak travel period in Chiang Rai is from November to February, when the weather is cooler and drier. Temperatures are generally around 10 to 28 deg C, though it can be colder in the mountains, especially early in the morning and at night. March to May coincides with the agricultural burning and haze season, while the rainy season runs from May to October.