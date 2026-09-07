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Best 9.9 travel deals: 50% off Japan and South Korea flights, $39 JB hotel stays and more

Booking platforms have launched 9.9 travel sales, with many offering vouchers and one-for-one deals.

SINGAPORE – Planning your next vacation? Look out for these 9.9 travel deals on e-commerce platforms , which include discounts on cruises, hotels and flights to popular destinations .

Terms and conditions apply – go to the booking websites for more information. Details are correct as at Sept 7 .

1. Klook: Daily 50 per cent off on tours, hotels and transport

Klook’s 9.9 campaign will run from Sept 8 to 12 . It is offering up to $99 off sitewide on 9.9, with its Gold and Platinum members getting early access to the sale on Sept 8 . They can enjoy $40 off with a minimum of $450 spent or $60 off with a minimum of $650 spent.

Klook will run one-for-one deals for Universal Studios Japan on Sept 8 and 9. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

On Sept 9 , anyone with a free Klook account can get $30 off with a minimum of $350 spent , $50 off with a minimum of $550 spent or $99 off with a minimum of $990 spent . The vouchers apply to most bookings, subject to exclusions.

There will also be one-for-one offers on selected attractions, including the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter on Sept 8 and Legoland Malaysia on Sept 9.

From Sept 10 to 12 , look out for 50 per cent off daily deals on tours, hotels and transport, capped at $30 a transaction.

2. Trip.com: Johor Bahru hotel stays from $39 a night

Limited-time flash deals for Johor Bahru hotel stays from $39 a night will be available from 3pm on Trip.com. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Trip.com’s 9.9 Mega Sale runs from Sept 9 to 12 , with discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected trains, car rentals, cruises and airport transfers.

On Sept 9, limited-time flash deals include Johor Bahru hotel stays from $39 a night available from 3pm. Hotels featured include Capri by Fraser Johor Bahru, Holiday Villa Johor Bahru City Centre and Grand Paragon Hotel Johor Bahru.

It will also release five-day-four-night flight-and-hotel packages to Taiwan and Beijing at 9am, and Manila at 1pm for $399 a person.

The sale will feature daily one-for-one and 50 per cent off deals on attractions, including Universal Beijing Resort, Universal Studios Japan, Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Flash deals are limited and subject to availability.

Edmund Ong, general manager of Trip.com Singapore, will be part of two TikTok live streams from Beijing on Sept 8 (10pm to midnight) and Sept 9 (8pm to 10pm) , where vouchers and promo codes will be released.

Go to the Trip.com website for more deals, such as up to 50 per cent off flights and hotels to China and more.

3. Traveloka: $199 coupon on sitewide purchases

Travellers planning to book a trip to South Korea can look to Traveloka for 50 per cent deals off selected hotels and flights. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Traveloka’s 9.9 Epic Sale runs from Sept 7 to 11 , with $199 off sitewide with a minimum of $600 spent .

Travellers can also get an extra 20 per cent off four- and five-star hotels, capped at $50.

Flights to Japan and South Korea are discounted by 50 per cent, capped at $150. Selected hotels in both countries also come with a 50 per cent discount, capped at $50.

There are deals on cruises and attractions, including 30 per cent cashback on Disney Cruise Line bookings, capped at $600; and $199 off Royal Caribbean cruises with a minimum of $2,500 spent.

For attractions, get 15 per cent off the price of two tickets to Universal Studios Singapore, and 20 per cent off two tickets to Singapore Oceanarium and Legoland Malaysia.

To redeem the offers, collect the relevant coupons on the Traveloka app or website and apply them at checkout. Coupons will appear if the requirements have been met.

4. Shopee: $99 flash vouchers, luggage deals

Luggage and other travel accessories are some products available during double-digit sales. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

On Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day, shoppers can find deals for travel essentials such as luggage , travel accessories and camera gear. They can receive $99 off with a minimum of $450 spent via limited-redemption flash vouchers, alongside additional vouchers from selected travel brands such as American Tourister and Samsonite.

For more travel-related deals, Shopee’s Travel Hub also offers promotions such as eSIMs for popular destinations.

5. Pelago: KrisFlyer members enjoy $20 off sitewide

KrisFlyer members can browse and book over 200,000 attractions, tours and transport options for $20 off until Sept 30. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Pelago, Singapore Airlines’ travel activities booking platform, is offering a $20 discount on sitewide purchases with a minimum of $50 spent to all KrisFlyer members until Sept 30 .

The promotion is applicable across 200,000 attractions, tours, transport options and more, with no exclusions. It can be used on attractions such as Tokyo DisneySea and teamLab Planets Tokyo museum, or private airport transfers in destinations like Thailand and China. It is also stackable with existing Pelago KrisFlyer-exclusive deals.