Batam’s largest hotel to open in December as part of new waterfront precinct, rates from $250

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SINGAPORE – With 493 rooms, Balmoral Tower is set to be Batam’s largest hotel when it opens in December as part of Opus Bay, a 125ha integrated resort development.

The first phase of Opus Bay’s opening will include Marina Bay Ferry Cove, a dedicated ferry terminal, and Residence on Opus Bay, which will comprise Balmoral Tower hotel and Cluny Resorts, an ultra-luxury villa retreat. The villas are scheduled to open in 2027.

Marina Bay Ferry Cove, formerly known as Teluk Senimba Ferry Terminal, is currently being upgraded to provide a more convenient arrival experience. It will be a three-minute walk from the hotel.

Opus Bay is located in Sekupang, on Batam’s north-western coast. Nearby attractions include Batam Hills Golf Resort, cultural centre Saung Budaya Batam and hilltop eco-tourism destination Puncak Beliung, all about a 10-minute drive away.

For shopping, Grand Batam Mall, Batam City Square and K-Square are about 30 to 35 minutes away by car, while Hang Nadim International Airport is approximately 45 minutes away by car.

The 35-storey Balmoral Tower will have rooms across nine categories, ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites. Nightly rates for its entry-level Studio Deluxe room in December start from around 3,532,000 rupiah (S$250), based on checks by The Straits Times.

Rooms will measure between 30 and 97 sq m, and come with private balconies, kitchenettes and washer-dryers.

Artist rendering of the Studio Deluxe Plus room in the integrated hospitality development Opus Bay, which will progressively open from December 2026. PHOTO: OPUS BAY

For travellers seeking more space and privacy, Cluny Resorts will offer 57 villas across seven categories, ranging from one-bedroom villas of about 169 sq m to a three-bedroom Grand Villa of about 548 sq m. Most villas will feature private pools. Rates have not yet been announced.

The resort will offer activities such as sunrise yoga and pottery workshops, as well as oceanfront dining. Buggy services will connect guests to the ferry terminal and other facilities within the development.

At around 45 minutes from Singapore, the development will be appealing to many travellers. But on forums such as Facebook groups and Instagram, critics say its success will depend on how quickly other facilities become operational, and whether these justify the price.

Rates at other reputable hotels in Batam, such as Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Grand Batam, start from around $115 a night in December.

Opus Bay’s longer-term plans include Bay Boulevard Marina Promenade, a waterfront retail and dining precinct spanning about 10,000 sq m, with close to 80 stores, a food hall and a supermarket.

A sports park featuring three padel courts and four pickleball courts is also in the works. These facilities are expected to open by early 2027.

Artist rendering of Marina Bay Ferry Cove, a dedicated ferry terminal to serve the Opus Bay development. PHOTO: OPUS BAY

The project was first announced in 2021, when Singapore-listed developer Tuan Sing Holdings launched its initial residential phase of luxury villas and high-rise apartments. The project’s original residential plans and completion estimates have since evolved.

Opus Bay is now positioned as a lifestyle hospitality resort, with American architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) as the project’s masterplan architect.

Among KPF’s most notable projects are the 492m-tall skyscraper Shanghai World Financial Center, office buildings in New York’s Hudson Yards and the Marina Bay Financial Centre in Singapore’s downtown core.

The firm is also designing Changi Airport Terminal 5 in collaboration with British design and architecture studio Heatherwick Studio and local partners like Architects 61 .