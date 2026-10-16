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Bangkok nightlife: Where to wine, dine and jive to good music

BANGKOK – The city of angels is a city that never sleeps.

From cabaret clubs with drag shows to boisterous bars with jazz bands, there is no such thing as a boring night in Bangkok.

On my last visit in August, I checked out bars with a fresh concept. Some are newly opened with a quirky twist, while others have impressive menus and music worth postponing bedtime for.

Live music in an eclectic speakeasy: Black Cabin

Speakeasy Black Cabin is embedded in an abandoned-looking lodge. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

Alighting from our taxi along Thonglor Road on a Tuesday night, my friend and I are both confused and intrigued. Not only is the area almost pitch-dark save for a lonely street lamp, the underground music bar that we are looking for is so well-hidden that we have no clue where to go.

With the help of some friendly security guards, we locate Black Cabin, a speakeasy embedded in an abandoned-looking lodge.

Local musicians take the stage for a late-night rock and funk jam session at Black Cabin. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

The place has an air of mystery with a hodgepodge of vinyls, memento mori skulls, taxidermied birds and other eclectic antiques.

Live music is the main event at the bar, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in early October. Artiste tributes and jam sessions run the gamut of genres, from jazz and funk to soul and indie folk.

Live music is the main event at Black Cabin. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

On this night, we are treated to a catalogue of modern rock classics, including Franz Ferdinand’s Take Me Out (2004) and Linger (1993) by The Cranberries.

Cocktails are expertly crafted. The gin-based Suspended Motion (450 baht, or S$17) is a floral fusion of rambutan, champaca and amaro, while the Sanctuary Smoke (520 baht) is a complex tonic of smoky whiskey, sweet benedictine, savoury kombu dashi and kaeng om, a herbal broth from north-eastern Thailand.

Even on a weeknight, the bar is more than half full, so make reservations.

Korean-inspired cocktails: SoolHaus

SoolHaus is a Korean-inspired lounge in Canopy Bangkok Sukhumvit that embraces Hallyu influence without feeling kitschy. PHOTO: CANOPY BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

Among the Asok neighbourhood’s latest watering holes is SoolHaus, a Korean-inspired lounge in Cano py Ba ngkok Sukhumvit that opened in August and embraces Hallyu influence without feeling kitschy.

Wooden panels in crimson tones and intricately painted cranes and tigers adorn the walls, while a chandelier gently lights the space with hanbok-shaped lampshades. The bar’s theme is a nod to the nearby Sukhumvit Plaza, Bangkok’s Korea Town that houses many Korean barbecue eateries and grocery stores.

Wooden panels in crimson tones and intricately painted cranes and tigers adorn the walls, while a chandelier gently lights the space with hanbok-shaped lampshades. PHOTO: CANOPY BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

Sool means alcohol in Korean and true to its name, the bar infuses many of its cocktails with traditional hansik ingredients.

I enjoy the SoolHaus Banchan (450 baht), a savoury, spirit-forward martini inspired by Korean side dishes and shaken from gin, soju, vermouth, plum wine, kimchi brine and sesame saline.

Those with a sweet tooth can try the Yellow Frequency (420 baht), a vodka-based banana milkshake resembling bubble tea, complete with tapioca pearls and a bubble tea straw.

The Yellow Frequency cocktail at SoolHaus, a vodka-based banana milkshake drink loaded with tapioca pearls. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

Bar bites are decent and include crispy pork kimchi croquettes (200 baht), a tteokbokki burger (260 baht) and a wagyu beef hot dog with gochujang ketchup (450 baht), all comforting foils for the booze.

Friday and Saturday nights can get rowdy from 9pm, with DJs spinning a variety of beats from nu disco to R&B. Go in sensible shoes in case you find yourself dancing.

Millennial nostalgia in a wine bar: Gen Wine Society

Designed around Y2K nostalgia, Gen Wine Society aims to make drinking wine less of a snobbish affair. PHOTO: GEN WINE SOCIETY

Tucked in an alley in Silom Road is a wine and live music lounge that makes millennials like me feel young again.

Designed around Y2K nostalgia, Gen Wine Society, a play on “Gen Y”, aims to make drinking wine less of a snobbish affair.

As customers clink glasses, local musicians belt out English and Thai pop anthems which sometimes swell into mass singalongs.

Local musicians perform Y2K-era English and Thai pop hits to a packed house at Gen Wine Society. PHOTO: GEN WINE SOCIETY

The bar, which opened in July, is a sentimental throwback to the nineties and noughties. The walls are decorated with vinyls from singers such as Whitney Houston, Britney Spears and Hikaru Utada.

One corner is adorned with shelves of cassette tapes, CDs, forgotten gadgets like Discmans and even a camcorder that live-streams images of customers when they stand before it onto a boxy cathode-ray tube television, something like a live photo booth.

One corner is adorned with shelves of cassette tapes, CDs and forgotten gadgets like Discmans. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

Bottled wines range from 1,390 baht for Australian shiraz to 1,890 baht for an Italian primitivo.

Co-founder Vorachet Promsirinimit believes his customers share an emotional bond over music and pop culture from a bygone era.

“The wine is great, but it’s the songs that trigger their childhood memories and keep them coming back for more,” he says.

Wine bar, bistro, cinema and bookstore all in one: Sala Saneha

The cosy bistro-style interior at Sala Saneha, set within a 70-year-old historic building in Silom. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

One of the nightspots in the Silom financial district reminds me of home. I do not mean my apartment but The Projector, Singapore’s former independent cinema at Golden Mile Tower that was a melting pot for cinephiles, creatives and cultural events before it closed in August 2025.

In similar multi-purpose fashion, the hip Sala Saneha in Decho Road is a bistro, wine bar, tea room, cinema and bookstore rolled into one.

Situated in a 70-year-old building that has seen several incarnations, from family home to pharmacy to antique shop, the seven-month-old tavern leans into its retro charm with ornamental carpets, minimalist wood furniture and a typewritten menu in peel-and-stick photo albums.

The second floor houses the restaurant and a walk-in cellar with over 2,000 wine labels, some from unexpected countries like Slovakia and Japan.

The food is an equally eclectic fusion of Thai and Western flavours. Standouts include the makwaen duck confit (550 baht) and mangosteen grilled shrimp spicy salad (380 baht), which are pleasantly piquant.

A refreshing mangosteen grilled shrimp spicy salad at Sala Saneha. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

If your hunger is intellectual, peruse the library’s selection of regional literature and non-fiction volumes stocked by local curators and vendors.

Behind the curtain on the third floor is the snug cinema. With only 25 seats, it screens a monthly roster of box office favourites and Thai art-house films with English subtitles. Tickets cost around 320 baht.

Sky-high views: Aether

Aether is a breezy rooftop lounge on the 44th floor of Dusit Central Park. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

Bangkok is no stranger to rooftop bars that offer sweeping vistas of the buzzing metropolis.

One of the latest to join this sky-high squad is Aether, which sits atop the Dusit Central Park office tower in Silom.

While waiting in line, I do a double take at the door hostess, whose blunt bangs and round eyes bear an uncanny resemblance to Thai star Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink.

After paying the cover charge (600 baht a person, which includes a drink) and taking two separate lifts, I reach Aether on the 44th floor. Its open deck is ideal for catching sunsets and watching the city sparkle at night.

Two giant speakers behind the bar, with their mesmerising orange glow, look like a futuristic take on planet Mars.

Two giant speakers behind the bar, with their mesmerising orange glow, look like a futuristic take on planet Mars. PHOTO: YEO SAM JO

Opened in December 2025 by the Watermelon Group, the team behind acclaimed bars Rabbit Hole and Crimson Room, Aether holds its own with infectious house music and modern mixology. I savour my Aether Martini (480 baht) while bopping along to the DJ’s tech house beats.

This breezy and moonlit night makes for quite the romantic setting, and I spot several couples on dates.

Yet, singletons like me need not feel alone – the sprawling layout leaves plenty of space to dance, mingle and bump into new people.