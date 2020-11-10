Bang for the buck

Staycations have replaced overseas trips in recent months, but unlike bang-for-your-buck getaways in South-east Asia, many hotels here will cost a pretty penny.

Even with the $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers that Singaporeans will receive from next month, guests will have to top up at least a couple of hundred dollars for four-and five-star luxury names.

So I go in search of cheap and chic digs, where you can enjoy a staycation and still have change for a meal.

Well-meaning friends are doubtful. Will the hotels be sleazy and the hygiene standards wanting?

I come prepared, with a spare pillowcase, bug spray and bedroom slippers.

For a touch of luxury, I throw in a few extras, including a white tea and ginger candle from home-grown brand Breathe Essentials Co and a lavender-scented pillow spray.

But I have underestimated these small hotels, which punch above their weight with clean rooms, unique decor, food recommendations and thoughtful touches.

For instance, at Park 22 Hotel Little India, which is located along a busy street, a pair of earplugs is left by my bedside.

While I am out to dinner, staff slip a sheet of breakfast recommendations under my door - right down to what dishes to order and advice to arrive early at the nearby Gandhi Restaurant or risk a long queue.

Go with an open mind and do not expect grandeur.

If you can make do with small (or shared) bathrooms and a bit of noise from the street or your neighbours, there are lots of good-value gems to be had.

With the year-end holidays round the corner, rooms are selling fast.

Here are four of The Straits Times' picks of budget-friendly stays.