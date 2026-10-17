Weekend Trip
Bandung art: Museums, galleries and studios to visit in the Indonesian city
Catherine Hostiani
- Bandung, a UNESCO Creative City since 2015, is a key centre for Indonesian modern art.
- Museum Srihadi Soedarsono and open-air Wot Batu showcase Bandung’s unique art heritage, highlighting spiritual themes and mentoring young artists.
- Artsociates Art Gallery & Cafe promotes emerging artists and plans an open-air museum for Indonesian maestros.
AI generated
BANDUNG, Indonesia – Bandung, the capital of West Java, is legendary among Indonesians for its street food culture and factory outlet shopping.
Having spent the first 18 years of my life in Bandung, I am usually driven by nostalgia during my return visits – meeting old friends and visiting the food haunts of my childhood.