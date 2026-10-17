Bandung art: Museums, galleries and studios to visit in the Indonesian city

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Murals along Braga street in Bandung. The city has been a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network since 2015, and plays a key role in shaping Indonesian modern art.

BANDUNG, Indonesia – Bandung, the capital of West Java, is legendary among Indonesians for its street food culture and factory outlet shopping.

Having spent the first 18 years of my life in Bandung, I am usually driven by nostalgia during my return visits – meeting old friends and visiting the food haunts of my childhood.