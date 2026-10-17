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Weekend Trip

Bandung art: Museums, galleries and studios to visit in the Indonesian city

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Murals along Braga street in Bandung. The city has been a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities network since 2015, and plays a key role in shaping Indonesian modern art.

Murals along Braga street in Bandung. The city has been a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network since 2015, and plays a key role in shaping Indonesian modern art.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Catherine Hostiani

  • Bandung, a UNESCO Creative City since 2015, is a key centre for Indonesian modern art.
  • Museum Srihadi Soedarsono and open-air Wot Batu showcase Bandung’s unique art heritage, highlighting spiritual themes and mentoring young artists.
  • Artsociates Art Gallery & Cafe promotes emerging artists and plans an open-air museum for Indonesian maestros.

AI generated

BANDUNG, Indonesia – Bandung, the capital of West Java, is legendary among Indonesians for its street food culture and factory outlet shopping.

Having spent the first 18 years of my life in Bandung, I am usually driven by nostalgia during my return visits – meeting old friends and visiting the food haunts of my childhood.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.