Australia has the most national parks globally – and keeps adding more

Rich in natural beauty, Australia has more than 500 national parks, more than any other country.

Burnishing this global record, the country recently launched several new national parks – including its biggest park that is 14 times the size of Singapore. Another new park is a sanctuary for rare Australian mammals seen in no other country.

The endless countryside is one of the finest attributes of my home country. In land area, Australia is more than 10,000 times larger than Singapore.

Within that gigantic land mass are more national parks than China, India, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom combined.

That is not to suggest Australia has a good environmental record – it ranks only 17th in the world on Yale University’s 2022 Environmental Performance Index (epi.yale.edu), ahead of Singapore at 42. But, in regard to national parks, Australia excels.

Within an hour’s drive of my home in Perth are no less than a dozen national parks. They variously showcase exotic wildlife, dense forest, pristine lakes, fish-rich rivers, unique rock formations, ancient Aboriginal heritage, even the world’s earliest forms of life.

Those wonders, called thrombolites, are rocks built by 4,000-year-old microorganisms, which still live inside them in Yalgorup National Park (str.sg/wHUa).

Near me, too, is the dramatic waterfall of Serpentine National Park (str.sg/wHUR), the whitewater rapids of Avon Valley National Park (str.sg/wHUD), and the rock-climbing and abseiling hub of Greenmount National Park (str.sg/wHwi).

Or I can wander the majestic Jarrah forests of Helena National Park (str.sg/wHw5), tackle the rugged hiking trails of John Forrest National Park (str.sg/wHwS) and visit the sacred Aboriginal bushland of Korung National Park (str.sg/wHwT).

If I am feeling especially active, I can complete part of the 1,000km Bibbulmun Track which starts in Kalamunda National Park (str.sg/wHUz) or absorb the best views of this city by trekking to the top of the Gooseberry Hill National Park (str.sg/wHUK).