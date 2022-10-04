Australia has the most national parks globally – and keeps adding more

Rich in natural beauty, Australia has more than 500 national parks, more than any other country.
Burnishing this global record, the country recently launched several new national parks – including its biggest park that is 14 times the size of Singapore. Another new park is a sanctuary for rare Australian mammals seen in no other country.
The endless countryside is one of the finest attributes of my home country. In land area, Australia is more than 10,000 times larger than Singapore.
Within that gigantic land mass are more national parks than China, India, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom combined.
That is not to suggest Australia has a good environmental record – it ranks only 17th in the world on Yale University’s 2022 Environmental Performance Index (epi.yale.edu), ahead of Singapore at 42. But, in regard to national parks, Australia excels.
Within an hour’s drive of my home in Perth are no less than a dozen national parks. They variously showcase exotic wildlife, dense forest, pristine lakes, fish-rich rivers, unique rock formations, ancient Aboriginal heritage, even the world’s earliest forms of life.
Those wonders, called thrombolites, are rocks built by 4,000-year-old microorganisms, which still live inside them in Yalgorup National Park (str.sg/wHUa).
Near me, too, is the dramatic waterfall of Serpentine National Park (str.sg/wHUR), the whitewater rapids of Avon Valley National Park (str.sg/wHUD), and the rock-climbing and abseiling hub of Greenmount National Park (str.sg/wHwi).
Or I can wander the majestic Jarrah forests of Helena National Park (str.sg/wHw5), tackle the rugged hiking trails of John Forrest National Park (str.sg/wHwS) and visit the sacred Aboriginal bushland of Korung National Park (str.sg/wHwT).
If I am feeling especially active, I can complete part of the 1,000km Bibbulmun Track which starts in Kalamunda National Park (str.sg/wHUz) or absorb the best views of this city by trekking to the top of the Gooseberry Hill National Park (str.sg/wHUK).
The newest parks
All of those are well established compared with Dryandra Woodland (str.sg/wHUr). About 140km south-east of Perth, it is one of four significant national parks opened across Australia since the start of last year.
This eucalypt woodland is a haven for 24 mammal, 41 reptile and 98 bird species. The most notable of which are three endangered animals: the numbat, a marsupial that eats termites; the woylie, a small gerbil-like mammal active at night; and the red-tailed phascogale (https://str.sg/wHwx), a tiny marsupial that leaps far.
Also aiming to provide a sanctuary for rare flora and fauna is the new Wombat-Lerderderg National Park in Victoria. This area gets its name not from the wombat animal, but from the Wombat bush-pea and the Wombay leafless bossiaea flowers, both of which need protection, along with this area’s flying mammal, the greater glider.
In New South Wales, meanwhile, about 120km east of Sydney, the state’s newest national park is called the Gardens of Stone (str.sg/wHUH), punctuated by canyons, stone pagodas, lofty viewpoints and sandstone cliffs. It also has excellent opportunities for mountain biking, hiking and rock-climbing.
Yet that is tiny compared with the Australia’s largest national park, which opened late last year in South Australia. A true wilderness, cloaked in sand dunes, Munga-Thirri-Simpson Desert (str.sg/wHUV) is about 14 times the size of Singapore.
Signature Austalian parks
Many older national parks are among Australia’s best loved tourist attractions. Although the country has some attractive cities, it is the beauty and serenity of its great outdoors that lures many travellers.
By far the largest coral reef system on the planet, the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland is home to several national parks. For instance, Green Island National Park has rich marine life in crystalline waters perfect for snorkelling and diving.
Back on the mainland, Queensland also boasts the remarkably fertile Daintree National Park (str.sg/wHUj) robed by the densest of rainforest.
To the south, in the same state, is the world’s largest sand island, K’gari (formerly known as Fraser Island), in the Great Sandy National Park.
Head down into New South Wales and you will hit the Royal National Park, with its 11 beaches, dramatic sea cliffs, and 100km of walking trails, and the tourist favourite Blue Mountains National Park (str.sg/wHU9) just east of Sydney.
Further inland is the skiing destination of the Snowy Mountains, centred on Kosciuszko National Park (str.sg/wHUC), with its renowned slopes and Australia’s tallest mountain, the 2,228m-tall Kosciuszko.
In the neighbouring state of Victoria, the Twelve Apostles Marine National Park (str.sg/wHUy) with its photogenic sea stacks, is the highlight of the 243km-long Great Ocean Road. That is the most popular driving route in Australia.
Across the rough Bass Strait, in Tasmania, the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park (str.sg/wHUt) is a breathtaking region of misty peaks, glacial lakes and alpine moorlands.
South Australia, meanwhile, has two contrasting national parks that tourists adore. The lush Flinders Chase National Park (str.sg/wHUv) sits on Kangaroo Island, just off the coast of Adelaide, a biodiversity hot spot that is home to kangaroos, echidnas, koalas, wallabies, Australian sea lions, little penguins, and southern brown bandicoots. Whereas the Nullarbor National Park (str.sg/wHwk) is mostly an empty place of vast desert.
To the west is my home state of Western Australia where the most unique national parks are distant from Perth. Giant beehive-like rock formations, up to 300m tall, the Bungle Bungles are the star of Purnululu National Park (str.sg/wHw4) in the far north of the state, which also has spectacular gorges and waterfalls.
In Western Australia’s deep south, Cape Le Grand National Park (str.sg/wHwq) has beaches unsurpassed by any on the planet – long, perfect stretches of soft white sand lapped by turquoise waters and frequented by kangaroos.
And in Australia’s so-called “Top End”, the Northern Territory, is the kind of raw scenery many people associate with Australia, partly thanks to its role as a backdrop for blockbuster movies like Crocodile Dundee (1986).
Towering waterfalls, serene wetlands and ancient Indigenous culture make Kakadu National Park (str.sg/wHwU) a bucket-list destination.
In the centre of Australia, rising out of a table-flat and parched landscape, the deep red monolith of Uluru is a sacred Aboriginal site and a national icon.
It is the centrepiece of the wonderful Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park (str.sg/wHww). And that gem is just one of the hundreds of national parks in Australia, an extraordinary collection that keeps expanding by the year.
- Ronan O’Connell is an Australian journalist who, during his many years living on and off in frenetic Bangkok, constantly dreamed of the empty, silent and spectacular open spaces of his home country.
Getting there
Singapore has daily flights to most of Australia’s main cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.
Each of those cities is surrounded by national parks, which are increasingly untamed the further you venture from the metropolitan areas.
There are limited public transport options to reach the majority of these national parks, so it is advisable to hire a car in the city and then make the most of Australia’s safe road system.