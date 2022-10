ATHENS – I am cruising down the Athenian Riviera, along a gorgeous stretch of the azure blue Aegean Sea just south of the Greek capital.

Beautiful yachts are lined up at a marina, sandy white beaches beckon and, a little further inland, I spot a lush green park, perfect for lazy picnics under the sun. The 200m Riviera Tower, Greece’s first skyscraper, cuts a striking figure by the shore.