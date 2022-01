In Singapore, the welfare of migrant workers makes the news from time to time. There are reports of overcrowded living quarters and workplace accidents.

Then, there is food that goes bad before mealtime rolls around - which was what Mr Simon Lim witnessed during his stint as a dormitory inspector from April 2020 to March last year. The 45-year-old, who owns a semiconductor business, spent a year on the temporary job after his income was decimated by border closures due to the pandemic.