Alternative guide to Bangkok

Tourists are back in Bangkok, the world’s most-visited city in 2019 before the global pandemic hit.

Many travellers will stick to the same trail of famous sights, but for Singaporeans keen to avoid crowds or to experience a fresh side of Bangkok on a repeat visit, here are five alternatives.

1. Bang Khun Phrom Royal Palace: Italian-inspired

Bypass Bangkok’s Grand Palace, as beautiful as it is, and instead venture to the stately Bang Khun Phrom Palace (273 Samsen Road, Wat Sam Phraya). Two years before the pandemic, I discovered that I could now visit this royal residence, which had been closed to the public for nearly a century.

While the Grand Palace was the main home of the Thai royal family from the 1780s to the early 1900s, they later dispersed to a series of smaller palaces just north of it, in the neighbourhood of Dusit. The Bang Khun Phrom palace was built in 1903 for Thai Prince Paribatra, an influential military officer and minister.

Bangkok’s historic architecture is mostly Thai in style, which makes this European-inspired palace unique.

Designed by an Italian architect, Bang Khun Phrom has a grand neo-Baroque appearance marked by a striking colour scheme of yellow walls, dark green windows and white stonework. Its interior is lavish, with European sculptures decorating its enormous halls.

Visitors are free to wander through most of its luxurious rooms.

2. Loha Prasat Temple: Gleaming spires