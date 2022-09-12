Alternative guide to Bangkok

Tourists are back in Bangkok, the world’s most-visited city in 2019 before the global pandemic hit.
Many travellers will stick to the same trail of famous sights, but for Singaporeans keen to avoid crowds or to experience a fresh side of Bangkok on a repeat visit, here are five alternatives.
1. Bang Khun Phrom Royal Palace: Italian-inspired
Bypass Bangkok’s Grand Palace, as beautiful as it is, and instead venture to the stately Bang Khun Phrom Palace (273 Samsen Road, Wat Sam Phraya). Two years before the pandemic, I discovered that I could now visit this royal residence, which had been closed to the public for nearly a century.
While the Grand Palace was the main home of the Thai royal family from the 1780s to the early 1900s, they later dispersed to a series of smaller palaces just north of it, in the neighbourhood of Dusit. The Bang Khun Phrom palace was built in 1903 for Thai Prince Paribatra, an influential military officer and minister.
Bangkok’s historic architecture is mostly Thai in style, which makes this European-inspired palace unique.
Designed by an Italian architect, Bang Khun Phrom has a grand neo-Baroque appearance marked by a striking colour scheme of yellow walls, dark green windows and white stonework. Its interior is lavish, with European sculptures decorating its enormous halls.
Visitors are free to wander through most of its luxurious rooms.
2. Loha Prasat Temple: Gleaming spires
Bangkok has so many extraordinary temples, like the tourist magnet Wat Pho, that it is little wonder that some remarkable examples are overlooked. I always recommend that friends and family visiting Bangkok ignore Wat Pho in favour of Loha Prasat (2 Maha Chai Road, Wat Bowon Niwet).
Known as the world’s last remaining “Iron Castle”, this Buddhist temple features 37 metal spires that gleam in the sun. That nest of spires symbolise the 37 virtues that must be attained to gain enlightenment in the Buddhist belief system.
The spires are also a design element that set this 1846 structure apart from any other in Bangkok. So, too, do the building’s bronze roof tiles. This is reputedly the only temple in the world with such a roof.
Visit this complex in the late afternoon when it is bathed in a gentle light that enhances its rare beauty.
3. Old Siam Plaza: Locals love it
Chatuchak is easily the biggest and best market I have found during 20 years of travelling across Asia. The two downsides of Chatuchak are that it is 30 to 40 minutes by taxi from Bangkok’s main tourist precincts and is entirely outdoors, so it is a sweltering place.
By comparison, Old Siam Plaza (12 Tri Phet Road, Wang Burapha Phirom) is air-conditioned and very close to major tourist attractions like the Grand Palace, Khao San Road and Chinatown. Yet, this two-storey indoor market is frequented mostly by locals, who appreciate its comfortable environment and mix of clothing, jewellery, handicrafts, art and electronics shops.
Old Siam is also a joy for foodies. It has one large hall entirely dedicated to Thai sweets and snacks that you will not easily find in Singapore, or even in many other parts of Bangkok.
This cluster of food stalls has been packed with locals every time I visit. And my wife, born and raised in the Thai capital, says many Bangkok people come here to stock up on traditional snacks such as Khanom Khai egg cakes and Khaotan crispy rice cakes with sugar cane.
4. Sam Phraeng: Cafes in serene enclave
Perhaps the most famous backpacker enclave in all of Asia, Khao San Road gets a bad rap. Yet, I think it is great fun due to its quirky, anything-could-happen vibe. If this area is too rowdy or Westernised for your taste, nearby is one of the most serene and authentic Thai neighbourhoods in Bangkok – Sam Phraeng.
Unlike many of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods, Sam Phraeng has heritage protection and so has avoided the bulldozers. That is because of this area’s architecture and royal history.
Clustered around a small park are dozens of two-storey townhouses – typically a shop below and a home above – designed in the Sino-Portuguese architectural style.
Adorned by intricate stucco work, wooden shutters and hand-carved doors, all painted in a pleasing cream-and-mint palette, the buildings of Sam Phraeng are delightful.
So, too, is the demeanour of its inhabitants. Each time I visit Sam Phraeng, I am warmly welcomed into its small cafes and restaurants, which include my favourite ice cream shop in the city.
Nattaphorn (94 Phraeng Phuthon Road) specialises in housemade coconut ice cream with a wonderfully delicate flavour. It is the perfect follow-up to a hearty bowl of beef noodle soup at nearby Nai Kim Thong’s restaurant (71 Phraeng Phutorn Road).
5. Bangrak Bazaar: Secret spot for Thai treats
Singapore’s renowned hawker centre culture is having an impact on Bangkok. In recent years, it has begun mimicking the city-state by moving many street food vendors off the footpaths and into covered clusters.
While Chinatown remains Bangkok’s most famous street food location, the city’s developing hawker centre approach is best showcased by Bangrak Bazaar (1522 Soi Charoen Krung 49, Bang Rak).
This food centre is somewhat of a local secret, even though it is in a busy tourist area. More than 20 food stalls are hidden in a former underground carpark, beneath Robinson department store, next to the Shangri-La and Mandarin Oriental hotels.
The vendors serve every type of Thai food imaginable. I recommend the Khao Soi noodle soup – a Thai equivalent of laksa – and the grilled chicken with som tam papaya salad.
There is also a massive range of Asian cuisine, covering Vietnam, Japan, India, Indonesia, China, Nepal and Malaysia. I even find a stall selling hot dogs and hamburgers, and another offering popcorn and fairy floss.
It is the kind of place you can have three meals a day for a whole month and never eat the same thing twice.
- Ronan O’Connell is an Australian journalist and photographer who has lived on and off in Bangkok for a decade, and is fascinated by the tales that hide beyond the city’s famous tourist sites.