LONDON - Seven terrified people are trapped in an English mansion. Panic and paranoia infect them as they learn that not only is there a murderer in their midst, but the house is also snowed in, making escape impossible.

Six nights each week in London, audiences go to St Martin's Theatre to watch as a detective tries to decode this fictional murder mystery on stage. This performance, The Mousetrap, is London's longest-running play, having debuted 69 years ago. It was staged in Singapore in 2013.