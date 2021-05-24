Affordable staycations in popular locales for couples in Singapore

SINGAPORE - As life changes under the current phase two (heightened alert), hotels have adapted staycations to abide by new regulations.

They are partnering neighbouring businesses to create new experiences for couples at a discount since only two guests a room are allowed, except where individuals are all from the same household.

Contactless food ordering and in-room dining have also been rolled out, since dining at hotel food-and-beverage establishments is barred until June 13.

With multiple travel advisories and restrictions still in place, staycations are a practical alternative for people to unwind without having to navigate foreign streets, jostle through crowds or manoeuvre logistical nightmares such as flight cancellations.

To help people understand the costs and benefits of staycation options, here are room rates from five affordable hotels located minutes from the popular locales of Tiong Bahru, Changi Village, Bugis, Orchard and Sentosa.

According to room rate data from the five hotels analysed, the average cost of a staycation package from June to August remains relatively constant despite the school holidays next month.

The only exception is Orchard Hotel Singapore, where the average staycation cost increased steadily by 26 per cent from June to July and 12 per cent from July to August.

Price points are sourced from individual hotel websites and are accurate as of the middle of this month.

As Friday and Saturday are in-demand staycation days, it may be wise for people to opt for a weekday package instead.

Check-ins from Sundays to Tuesdays are a bright spot for frugal consumers as room rates tend to drop slightly, offering the best deal overall.

More specifically, choosing a staycation from Sundays to Tuesdays, instead of Fridays to Saturdays, could save you 35 per cent at Capri by Fraser, Changi City; 37 per cent at Hotel Soloha; 39 per cent at Village Hotel Bugis; and 40 per cent at Travelodge Harbourfront.

Also, while you may need to spend upwards of $396 a night for the most basic room at a major hotel such as The Fullerton Singapore or Hilton Singapore, choosing an affordable hotel such as Capri by Fraser, Changi City or Hotel Soloha lets you experience a premium room for approximately one-third the cost.

Premium rooms at affordable hotels can range from $73 to $167 and you will experience a similar level of comfort and convenience as a basic room at a major hotel.

1. Capri by Fraser, Changi City at Changi Business Park

Studio rooms and scenic walks

Guests stay in rooms styled like apartment studios that feature a kitchenette, living area, work space and a spacious bathroom with a rain shower.

As part of its seasonal promotion from June to August, the hotel is offering a Master Chef Staycation package which includes prepared ingredients of a three-course meal for two and cooking instructions from a head chef.

It goes the extra mile to accommodate guests by delivering breakfast to the door, offering a late check-out time and providing amenities such as trek bicycle rentals.

Located in Changi Business Park, the hotel is an easy gateway to Singapore Expo and Jewel Changi Airport.

But the real attraction is Changi Village and Changi Point Coastal Walk, a 2.2km-long trail that connects six sections with scenic views, including Beach Walk, Creek Walk, Cliff Walk and Kelong Walk.

Start at Changi Creek in the east and soak in the rustic ambience of the Changi area, where the flora and fauna have been designed to complement the boardwalk. End the trail at Changi Village Hawker Centre, a good place to take away chicken rice or fried Hokkien mee.

2. Hotel Soloha at Tiong Bahru

Urban chic and food galore



Hotel Soloha offers guests the experience of living in an urban-chic premises with modern comfort in a charming conservation setting. PHOTO: HOTEL SOLOHA



The word "Soloha" combines "so", an expressive adverb, with "aloha", the traditional Hawaiian greeting.

Hotel Soloha offers guests the experience of living in an urban-chic premises with modern comfort in a charming conservation setting.

If you choose to stay at least two nights, you receive a complimentary bottle of wine and all-day one-for-one Asahi beer.

To stretch out, opt for loft rooms which come with high ceilings and extra space.

But be mindful that the place does not come with classic hotel facilities as there is no pool, gym or spa. With current restrictions, you may not have access to its Hangout Spaces.

The real perk of this staycation option is the location. Given the hotel's proximity to the Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre as well as cool cafes, you will have plenty of takeaway food choices.

What is more, Hotel Soloha is a stone's throw from Keong Saik Road so you can access kopitiam favourites at any time of the day as well as two Michelin-starred restaurants and even an exotic African-themed restaurant.

Photography buffs will find new street art hidden in the nooks and crannies of the neighbouring streets and between the rows of beautifully conserved shophouses.

3. Travelodge Harbourfront in Telok Blangah

Sunrise and attractions at Sentosa



The hotel offers the best price when booking direct and a flexible cancellation policy. PHOTO: TRAVELODGE HARBOURFRONT



While hotel rates on Sentosa can be as steep as $700 to $1,000 a night, Travelodge Harbourfront is an affordable alternative with easy access to the island.

The hotel has rolled out a variety of staycation packages to keep guests entertained with activities in and beyond the area. The Got You Covered Package comes with a pair of S.E.A. Aquarium tickets and cable-car sky pass; the Essentially Local Package lets you explore Chinatown like a tourist with a guided walking tour; and the Friends Escape Package is bundled with escape room-game tickets at The Escape Artist.

The hotel offers the best price when booking direct and a flexible cancellation policy.

There are some things to note, though: Its 24-hour fitness centre is closed until June 30 and, as the hotel is upgrading facilities, you may hear construction noise between 10am and 6pm.

On the upside, it is surrounded by greenery and located at the gateway of Sentosa and opposite VivoCity mall.

With its convenient location, there are multiple public transportation options within minutes of the hotel, so you can easily start the day with a sunrise stroll through Fort Siloso, Mount Faber, Palawan Beach or Tanjong Beach and revisit your favourite attractions at Sentosa.

4. Village Hotel Bugis in Bugis

Heritage and memories



To further enjoy your stay, the hotel is offering dining vouchers and a complimentary LocoMole precinct trail. PHOTO: VILLAGE HOTEL BUGIS



The hotel offers its members 12 per cent lower rates and, for further savings, certain promotions can be redeemed exclusively on its website.

With its current staycation package, you can enjoy a complimentary upgrade to the Deluxe Room, in-room breakfast for two from Landmark Restaurant, delivered in bento boxes or a la carte plating, as well as a late check-out at 6pm.

To further enjoy your stay, the hotel is offering dining vouchers and a complimentary LocoMole precinct trail, an interactive self-guided walking route that lets you explore hidden gems in Bugis.

One downside is that all recreational facilities including gyms and spas are closed until further notice.

A staycation here lets you start the day in the historic Kampong Glam district.

Whether you prefer taking away food from a quaint Peranakan cafe or a local nasi padang stall, you will have ample eateries to choose from.

And with the nudge of the LocoMole precinct trail, you may rediscover the area, from traditional textile shops with racks of batik fabric to the more contemporary designer boutiques along Haji Lane and the Malay Heritage Centre.

5. Orchard Hotel Singapore in Orchard

Lots of retail therapy



If your preference is to have breakfast and afternoon tea delivered to your door, opt for the Premier Club room. PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL



For the ease and safety of guests, Orchard Hotel Singapore has implemented a queue management system with staggered check-in times to reduce waiting periods upon arrival and also ensure a smooth entry process.

When choosing which room to book, most guests select the Premier room.

If your preference is to have breakfast and afternoon tea delivered to your door, opt for the Premier Club room. Alternatively, if you would like to stay in a newly renovated room, you may prefer the Grand Deluxe room.

As dining at restaurants is not allowed until June 13, the hotel offers delivery of food items from two on-site dining options, The Orchard Cafe and the award- winning Hua Ting Restaurant.

Guests can expect a long waiting time as food orders will take one hour to process before they are ready for delivery and no cancellations or refunds will be allowed once the order has been placed.

Another limitation is that swimming pool access will be limited to one hour.

However, with the hotel sitting on Orchard Road, guests can indulge in retail therapy from the malls next door, including Ion Orchard and Wisma Atria. They will also have countless eateries to take away meals.

If you like being surrounded by greenery at sunrise, the Singapore Botanic Gardens is a stroll away.

• The writer is a content marketing lead at ValueChampion, a consumer research and personal finance comparison firm.

