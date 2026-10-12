A two-storey house for $22,680: Why these S’poreans bought homes in Japan
- Singaporeans can buy property in Japan with the same rights as locals, without foreign-buyer surcharges.
- One Singaporean bought a four-bedroom house in Iwamizawa for 2.8 million yen as a holiday home.
- Others have avoided akiya and preferred more certainty, easier upkeep and peace of mind.
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SINGAPORE – Buying a house in Japan for about the price of a car in Singapore may sound too good to be true, especially for those accustomed to property prices here.
But Singaporeans enjoy the same legal ownership rights as Japanese citizens and can purchase property without paying a foreign-buyer surcharge or foreigner-specific property tax.