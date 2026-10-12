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A two-storey house for $22,680: Why these S’poreans bought homes in Japan

(Clockwise from top left) Joe Ng’s two-storey house in Iwamizawa; Nora Ang’s duplex serviced apartment in Tomamu; the view from a two-bedroom unit in Wakayama priced at 450,000 yen; and the bedroom of an apartment in the Dotonbori district in Osaka priced at around 61 million yen.

SINGAPORE – Buying a house in Japan for about the price of a car in Singapore may sound too good to be true, especially for those accustomed to property prices here.

But Singaporeans enjoy the same legal ownership rights as Japanese citizens and can purchase property without paying a foreign-buyer surcharge or foreigner-specific property tax.