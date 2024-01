THE NETHERLANDS – At a distance, I think I am looking at a brook with amazingly blue water. But as I approach, I realise it is a swathe of hyacinths cleverly planted between trees and shrubs.

Hyacinths are top-heavy and tend to bend or droop, but these are rising so perkily, I think there must be pins next to the flowers to prop them up. I have heard that the gardeners of Keukenhof in the Netherlands are so fastidious, they would do things like that.