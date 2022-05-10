Fitness and physical health became top of mind for many as Covid-19 enveloped the world.
As more countries open to travel, wellness holidays might be the best medicine.
Fitness and physical health became top of mind for many as Covid-19 enveloped the world.
As more countries open to travel, wellness holidays might be the best medicine.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2022, with the headline A retreat for body, mind and soul. Subscribe