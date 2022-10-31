A new city rises in Athens

ATHENS – I am cruising down the Athenian Riviera, along a gorgeous stretch of the azure blue Aegean Sea just south of the Greek capital.
Beautiful yachts are lined up at a marina, sandy white beaches beckon and, a little further inland, I spot a lush green park, perfect for lazy picnics under the sun. The 200m Riviera Tower, Greece’s first skyscraper, cuts a striking figure by the shore.
But first, a reality check – all of this is still under construction. However, thanks to the wonders of technology, you can already get a first glimpse at this vision of The Ellinikon, a smart, sustainable city of the future.
The “cruise” is actually a highly realistic simulated speedboat ride, one of a series of interactive exhibits in a massive 4,800 sq m Experience Centre (experiencecentre.theellinikon.com.gr/en) that showcases the plan for an ambitious new Greek megacity, The Ellinikon. The Experience Centre and adjoining Experience Park are open to the public for free visits.
Located 20 minutes from the Athens city centre, this up-and-coming metropolis is situated on a 6.2 million sq m site where the former international airport used to be located. The city, which is being planned by international architectural and design firm Foster+Partners – which has worked on projects in Singapore including the Apple Marina Bay Sands store and Capella Singapore hotel – is said to be the largest urban regeneration project in Europe.
“Lamda Development is bringing to life a new city that places Greece prominently at the forefront of smart living, sustainability and innovation that lifts up communities and citizens,” says Mr Odisseas Athanasiou, chief executive of Lamda Development, which acquired the site and the coastal front in June 2021.
“The Ellinikon city reflects a new paradigm of living, working and enjoying life by the sea.”
The first phase, which is slated to be completed by 2026, will encompass a significant portion of the planned new city. This includes shopping centres, sports facilities, hotels and residential developments, as well as a network of pathways and public spaces, such as a beach and a park.
And even though the project is still in its infancy, it is fitting that one of the oldest cities in the world is going through a thoroughly modern reimagining at a point when the world is steadily emerging from two years of pandemic restrictions.
“The Experience Centre is an inspiring symbol of what’s to come for Greece and the world,” says Mr Athanasiou.
For now, the interactive Experience Centre – think of it as a “theme park” for design-philes – already offers an insightful glimpse into how a modern city is built. Located in a reconstructed air force hangar, this multi-sensorial space offers plenty of geeky insights into the intricacies of urban planning and sustainable technologies harnessed to build a city of the future.
Besides the simulated cruise, visitors may also pedal an exercise bike to power a “ride” through some 50km worth of cycling and pedestrian pathways, peruse an intricate maquette or model of The Ellinikon and check out the range of state-of-the-art technologies in a smart home “show flat”.
“The Ellinikon will be designed following the latest sustainability principles and best practices – and will stand as an ecological marvel and an important source of community education,” according to an Ellinikon statement.
“It will be among the first urban regenerations of its size worldwide to integrate from the ground up the most advanced ‘smart city’ technologies.” These include Internet of Things, data analytics, ultra-high-speed fibre optics network and full 5G.
It is also worth allocating time to enjoy the spacious Experience Park, a beautifully landscaped green lung featuring a host of Mediterranean plants, including olive and cypress trees as well as sage, rosemary and myrtle scrubs.
Built with sustainability principles in mind, many of the features, such as the benches and pathways, incorporate recycled building materials from the old airport.
Since the park opened earlier in the summer, it has already hosted various public events from film screenings to dance and music performances.
Families may wish to pack a picnic – there is an interactive fountain and a large playground built with multiple wooden structures to keep young ones occupied.
Of course, there are currently other places to explore along the Athenian Riviera, which has experienced a revival in recent years. All it takes is a short drive along the coastal road to understand the laid-back allure of this idyllic locale, which happens to be located just on the outskirts of the city centre.
For a treat, head to the magnificent Four Seasons Astir Palace (fourseasons.com/athens), which is located at the tip of a lush pine-clad peninsula. Rates start at around €1,000 (S$1,405) a night. Even if you are not staying the night, check out its one-Michelin-starred restaurant Pelagos, which offers an elevated take on Greek cuisine as well as sweeping views of the Aegean Sea.
A little closer to The Ellinikon, I check out Akti Restaurant (www.akti-restaurant.gr/en), a stylish beach restaurant that would not look out of place in Mykonos or Santorini. As I tuck into a freshly tossed Greek salad and delicious seafood, I gaze out at the water, enjoying the warm Mediterranean breeze on my face.
My only regret – that I did not take along a swimsuit, so I could enjoy a refreshing dip just like the other guests. I certainly will not make the same mistake the next time I return.
3 new spots to visit in Athens
1. National Gallery
Newly reopened in 2021 after an eight-year refurbishment, the National Gallery is regarded as the most important repository of Greek art in the country and showcases an extensive collection of modern art and sculpture.
2. Line Athens
Launched by the same brains behind Athenian cocktail institution The Clumsies – ranked 19th on The World’s 50 Best Bars List – this new outpost focuses on fermented products such as wine, beer and bread that are sourced via collaborations with local makers. Pared-back classic cocktails are also on the menu.
3. Linou Soumpasis k sia
Located in the buzzy neighbourhood of Psyrri, where chic restaurants and bars abound, this modern Greek taverna has already made a name for its deceptively no-frills yet flavourful approach to fresh, organic ingredients.
- Karen Tee is a freelance lifestyle and travel writer who grew up reading tales of Greek mythology and has been fascinated by the country ever since.