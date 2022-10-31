A new city rises in Athens

ATHENS – I am cruising down the Athenian Riviera, along a gorgeous stretch of the azure blue Aegean Sea just south of the Greek capital.

Beautiful yachts are lined up at a marina, sandy white beaches beckon and, a little further inland, I spot a lush green park, perfect for lazy picnics under the sun. The 200m Riviera Tower, Greece’s first skyscraper, cuts a striking figure by the shore.

But first, a reality check – all of this is still under construction. However, thanks to the wonders of technology, you can already get a first glimpse at this vision of The Ellinikon, a smart, sustainable city of the future.

The “cruise” is actually a highly realistic simulated speedboat ride, one of a series of interactive exhibits in a massive 4,800 sq m Experience Centre (experiencecentre.theellinikon.com.gr/en) that showcases the plan for an ambitious new Greek megacity, The Ellinikon. The Experience Centre and adjoining Experience Park are open to the public for free visits.

Located 20 minutes from the Athens city centre, this up-and-coming metropolis is situated on a 6.2 million sq m site where the former international airport used to be located. The city, which is being planned by international architectural and design firm Foster+Partners – which has worked on projects in Singapore including the Apple Marina Bay Sands store and Capella Singapore hotel – is said to be the largest urban regeneration project in Europe.

“Lamda Development is bringing to life a new city that places Greece prominently at the forefront of smart living, sustainability and innovation that lifts up communities and citizens,” says Mr Odisseas Athanasiou, chief executive of Lamda Development, which acquired the site and the coastal front in June 2021.

“The Ellinikon city reflects a new paradigm of living, working and enjoying life by the sea.”