7 tips to navigate Japan’s new tax refund system

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From Nov 1, Japan’s new tax refund system requires visitors to claim their tax refunds at the airport instead of in-store.

SINGAPORE – Japan’s new tax refund system for tourists took effect on Nov 1, changing how visitors claim savings on eligible purchases.

Under the new system, tourists pay the full, tax-inclusive price upfront and receive a refund equivalent to the consumption tax when leaving the country. Previously, visitors could buy goods at tax-exclusive prices at participating stores.