7 tips to navigate Japan’s new tax refund system
- Japan’s new tourist tax refund system started on Nov 1. Visitors now pay full tax-inclusive prices first, then claim refunds when leaving the country.
- Some Singaporeans are planning to reach the airport three to four hours early to buffer time for the refund process.
- Shoppers should use the Visit Japan Web app and keep items and receipts ready for inspection.
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SINGAPORE – Japan’s new tax refund system for tourists took effect on Nov 1, changing how visitors claim savings on eligible purchases.
Under the new system, tourists pay the full, tax-inclusive price upfront and receive a refund equivalent to the consumption tax when leaving the country. Previously, visitors could buy goods at tax-exclusive prices at participating stores.