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7 tips to navigate Japan’s new tax refund system

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From Nov 1, Japan’s new tax refund system requires visitors to claim their tax refunds at the airport instead of in-store.

From Nov 1, Japan’s new tax refund system requires visitors to claim their tax refunds at the airport instead of in-store.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Sarah Stanley

  • Japan’s new tourist tax refund system started on Nov 1. Visitors now pay full tax-inclusive prices first, then claim refunds when leaving the country.
  • Some Singaporeans are planning to reach the airport three to four hours early to buffer time for the refund process.
  • Shoppers should use the Visit Japan Web app and keep items and receipts ready for inspection.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Japan’s new tax refund system for tourists took effect on Nov 1, changing how visitors claim savings on eligible purchases.

Under the new system, tourists pay the full, tax-inclusive price upfront and receive a refund equivalent to the consumption tax when leaving the country. Previously, visitors could buy goods at tax-exclusive prices at participating stores.

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