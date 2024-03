YOKOHAMA – A tranquil port city with a blend of Japanese and Western culture, Yokohama is a charming getaway a half-hour train ride from Tokyo.

The city, which sits on the western shore of Tokyo Bay, was one of Japan’s first cities to open for trade after the country ended its isolationist foreign policy in the 1850s. Development followed rapidly, with Yokohama becoming the first city in Japan to have European-style sport venues, English-language newspapers and gas-powered street lamps.