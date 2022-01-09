5 new places to discover in Europe, from Berlin's Humboldt Forum to Paris' Gainsbourg Museum

The coronavirus pandemic may have slowed down Europe, but it has not stopped it from staying new.

During my travels in the continent these past few months, I found that many new attractions have opened.

Paris, Barcelona and other beloved cities are studded with fresh and fascinating museums, parks, sport experiences and more. Since the last time you were there, Europe has changed in inspiring ways.

1. Berlin

Humboldt Forum: Top cultural destination

Germany is known the world over for its efficiency, precision and ingenuity. This is why it is not surprising that during the pandemic, the Germans managed to complete construction of one of the most impressive cultural complexes in Europe.

My most lasting memory of Berlin is running out of time to view the endless artefacts and artworks on Museum Island. And now we will have to budget even more time, as the sliver of land has been embellished by the new Humboldt Forum, which cost $1 billion to build over nearly two decades.

In July last year, Berlin's newest museum complex opened in the former Royal Palace. With displays on science, art and history, the Humboldt Forum aims to be on a par with the Louvre in Paris and the British Museum.

The Berlin Exhibition, for instance, features the evolution of the German capital and its influence on Europe.

At the Humboldt Laboratory, visitors can learn about the cutting-edge research into issues like climate change being conducted by Humboldt University.

The Humboldt Forum also showcases more than 20,000 pieces of art from Asia, Africa, the Americas and the Pacific. On top of that, this edifice is visually striking, with the palace's classical Baroque architecture complemented by modern extensions.