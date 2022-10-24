5 Christmas destinations: From beach barbecues in Spain to Malaysian theme park

From feasting on turkey to hoping for Santa’s visits, and from singing carols to hanging pretty ornaments on trees, Christmas is rich in rituals.
Globetrotters can rejoice too. They can ski in Japan, savour a beach barbecue in Spain, play at Malaysia’s new theme park, marvel at nature in Australia or visit the ancient Italian town where the Christmas nativity scene was born.
Here are five special places to mark Christmas this year.
1. Christmas Island, Australia
Although I was 26 years old and long past believing in Santa Claus, 2008 remains my most memorable Christmas.
There were 10 million reasons for this. I spent Dec 25 that year on Christmas Island surrounded by that number of crabs, give or take a few.
The easiest way to get to Christmas Island – isolated in the Indian Ocean – is by taking the 3½-hour flight from Perth. You will see what English natural historian David Attenborough described as one of the most extraordinary natural phenomena he had witnessed – when millions of red crabs blanket this tiny island that is merely 18km long and 15km wide.
Late each year, the crustaceans emerge from the island’s dense jungle, which teems with exotic wildlife, to slowly swarm down to the coastline. There, they complete their breeding season.
Couple this natural excursion with a holiday in Perth and also the Cocos and Keeling Islands, which are centred on a giant lagoon and resemble the Maldives or Tahiti. Cocos and Keeling are serviced twice a week by Virgin Australia on a Perth-originating flight that heads there after stopping at Christmas Island.
2. Greccio, Italy
Eight hundred years ago in the tiny Italian village of Greccio, St Francis of Assisi invented both the nativity scene and Christmas carols.
Singaporeans keen to visit the historical heart of these twin Christmas traditions can attend Greccio’s daily nativity re-enactments, from Dec 24 to Jan 6.
Located 60km north of Rome, Greccio is a quaint village that has barely changed in appearance for centuries and clings to a mountainside, offering striking views of the Rieti Valley that is popular for hikes.
Greccio’s other attractions include the original grotto where St Francis created the nativity scene and the ancient chapel where the first carols were sung.
There is also a museum that explains the history of both of these Christmas traditions, and the stirring Artists’ Path – a trail of 26 murals painted on Greccio buildings that tell the tale of this village.
3. Genting Highlands, Malaysia
A recent Tripadvisor survey showed that Genting Highlands was the No. 1 destination being considered by Singaporeans, followed by Milan in Italy, Busan in South Korea, Perth in Australia and Barcelona in Spain.
That lofty holiday spot in Malaysia is enticing for Singaporeans who want a cooler Christmas without having to travel far.
Despite being just 310km north-west of Singapore, Genting Highlands’ altitude of more than 1,500m makes its weather far more pleasant. Guests will not melt while scurrying around the new and massive $1.2 billion Genting Skyworld theme park.
Christmas decorations and events are promised for this festive season at Skyworld, which opened in February as one of the biggest theme parks in all of Asia. Some 26 rides and attractions are spread across a 10ha site.
Skyworld is also an affordable Christmas option – full-day tickets are $47 for adults and $40 for children.
4. Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona is admired for its distinctive Catalan architecture, pulsating nightlife and array of museums and art galleries.
It also has the best beaches of any big European city. Although there are more than five million people living in the metropolitan area that sprawls from downtown Barcelona, its beaches are impressively clean.
Barcelona’s mild climate means that, even in late December, midday temperatures are around 14 to 16 deg C. So, with a jacket on, you can enjoy a beach Christmas picnic, just like many locals do.
Beaches like Barceloneta, which is the closest to the city’s main tourist district, are lined with oceanside restaurants.
You can order takeaway and then sit on the beach savouring Barcelona specialities like Fideua, which is paella but with pasta instead of rice, and Crema Catalana, the local version of creme brulee.
Or you can pack a picnic basket by visiting Barceloneta market and stocking up on Pan de Barra bread, Iberico ham, Manchego cheese and pear-like quince fruit, which is abundant in winter.
5. Hokkaido, Japan
Scoot has finally resumed its direct flights from Singapore to Hokkaido, just in time not only for Christmas, but also Japan’s skiing season.
Japan’s northernmost region Hokkaido is the country’s second largest island. Yet, it is sparsely populated due, in a large part, to its bracing winters and untamed landscape.
While that may make it a difficult place to live, it makes it a wonderful vacation spot for Singaporeans who like its serenity and wilderness, and find the snowy Christmas climate exotic. The abundant snow has helped elevate Hokkaido to outrank other skiing locations in all of Asia.
There are several ski resorts in Niseko, Furano and Sapporo city, which is also the capital of Hokkaido. That heightens the appeal of this area, as tourists can combine the outdoor splendour of skiing with urban adventures in Sapporo, a big city of almost three million people.
- The writer is an Australian journalist who has celebrated Christmas in European cities, Thai beaches and far-flung islands - but prefers to spend the festive season at home in Perth with family.