5 Christmas destinations: From beach barbecues in Spain to Malaysian theme park

From feasting on turkey to hoping for Santa’s visits, and from singing carols to hanging pretty ornaments on trees, Christmas is rich in rituals.

Globetrotters can rejoice too. They can ski in Japan, savour a beach barbecue in Spain, play at Malaysia’s new theme park, marvel at nature in Australia or visit the ancient Italian town where the Christmas nativity scene was born.

Here are five special places to mark Christmas this year.

1. Christmas Island, Australia

Although I was 26 years old and long past believing in Santa Claus, 2008 remains my most memorable Christmas.

There were 10 million reasons for this. I spent Dec 25 that year on Christmas Island surrounded by that number of crabs, give or take a few.