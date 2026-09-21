28 trains and 14 countries: Singaporean makes 21,445km journey home from Scotland by rail

Nicholas Chua, 25, made the journey home from Scotland over a 46-day rail journey from May to July, crossing destinations like Mongolia and Russia.

SINGAPORE – In June, Nicholas Chua, 25, found himself standing in a snaking queue at the land border between Estonia and Russia. He had been waiting for roughly 10 hours, unable to step away even for a quick toilet break or a meal.

He had taken a three-hour train ride from Estonia’s capital Tallinn to Narva, a border town on the country’s extreme eastern edge, hoping to cross into the Russian border town of Ivangorod on the same day.

Experienced travellers on the online forum Reddit had warned of long queues, as well as strangers approaching those waiting in line to offer a place closer to the front in exchange for payment. Chua, a third-year electrical engineering student at the National University of Singapore , experienced this firsthand but declined the offer.

“I didn’t want to encourage them and be the guy who causes queue issues. It put those who were following the rules at a disadvantage. Some of them might have had to stay in line overnight,” he says.

The border crossing was just one leg of Chua’s 46-day rail journey home from Scotland, where he had completed a five-month exchange programme at The University of Edinburgh.

He had begun his journey on May 28 . Rather than fly directly back to Singapore, he decided to take the long way home by train – a trip he believes will be difficult to replicate once he settles into the rhythm of adulting.

“Five months is the longest I’ve ever been away from home. By the end of the exchange programme, I really missed Singapore but decided to do this train trip because it felt meaningful to head home like this and explore the world along the way,” he says.

By June 6, he had travelled across the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia , and finally had to make what he considered the most challenging land crossing of his entire route – between Estonia and Russia.

The two countries share a complex geopolitical relationship, shaped by historical events and ongoing security considerations that influence border protocols.

Chua spent around 10 hours waiting in line to cross the border between the town of Narva in Estonia, and Ivangorod in Russia. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NICHOLAS CHUA

To make matters worse that day, it started pouring heavy rain midway through his wait, leaving his duffel bag and backpack soaked with what little shelter he had from his travel-sized umbrella.

He finally cleared customs at around 9.30pm, after queuing from 12.50pm that afternoon . But the ordeal was far from over. At the Russian border, he was detained for around 30 minutes , during which his mug shots were taken and he was required to hand over his phone for inspection.

“They checked through everything, from my albums to my chats. My privacy was gone,” he says. Yet despite the experience, Chua says he never felt he was truly in danger.

“I’m not Russian and I’m not from the European Union. I’m just this Singaporean guy who decided to cross this border. It made sense that they would question me. Most people would fly into Moscow instead of crossing this land border.”

It was with this same sense of curiosity and open-mindedness that he continued his 21,445km journey home by train, travelling through 14 countries .

The long way home

His inspiration for the trip came from Spanish YouTuber Ramilla de Aventura , who posted a video on his experience taking the world’s longest train ride from Portugal to Singapore in June 2023 – roughly 18,755km long – which has racked up over 2.5 million views to date .

“I tried to follow the video as much as possible since it’s been trialled and tested. But I also had to use Google to check if some of the routes were still operational or if there were new routes available,” says Chua, who posted a map showing his route on TikTok after the trip.

Aside from using Google, he also turned to artificial intelligence chatbots Gemini and ChatGPT to narrow down the most suitable or alternative routes.

In total, he spent around $6,000 of savings built from internships and National Service on his entire journey with the majority of costs going to food and accommodation. He spent around two to three days exploring each city before moving to the next one.

Chua remembers being particularly fond of locomotives as a child, drawn in by the sheer scale of the trains and the rhythmic sounds and movements. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NICHOLAS CHUA

Although he tried to map out his itinerary in detail before setting off, much of the trip had to be booked on the fly. He would, for instance, buy his train tickets around three days before leaving a city, and only arrange his accommodation afterwards.

“Sometimes, I’d plan far in advance and things don’t work out, then money is wasted on booking the accommodation,” he says.

It was a lesson he learnt after unexpected train cancellations from London to Brussels in May resulted in him forfeiting his accommodation in Brussels and scrambling to stay at a friend’s place at the last minute.

Still, trains have always held a special place in Chua’s heart.

He remembers being particularly fond of locomotives as a child, captivated by the sheer scale of the trains and the rhythmic sounds and movements. In 2024, he spent six months as an assistant engineer at public transport operator SMRT Corporation as part of an internship.



Today, it is the uniquely reflective experience of travelling by train that continues to draw him in.

Long train rides give Chua the space and time to be more reflective. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NICHOLAS CHUA

“When you live in a city, there are so many people around that it can sometimes feel crowded and bothersome,” he says.

“On trains, you can just watch things go by and look at others living their lives. I sometimes have neither an internet connection nor any distractions, and have to be alone with my thoughts. There’s a lot of time for reflection.”

95 hours across Siberia

After crossing into Russia, he travelled from Ivangorod to Saint Petersburg and Moscow, visiting iconic landmarks such as the Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood and the Red Square, where the Kremlin – a historic citadel that now serves as the official workplace and seat of the Russian government – stands.

The final stretch of his Russian leg, however, would end up being the most gruelling.

Chua had planned to travel from Moscow to Ulan Ude – the capital of Buryatia, a mountainous Russian republic in eastern Siberia – on a 95-hour train journey. It would be the longest train ride of his journey home.

Ulan Ude was a stop on the Trans-Siberian Railway, the longest railway line in the world, which spans over 9,200km from Moscow in western Russia to Vladivostok in the east. Trains on the Trans-Siberian Railway typically have three cabin classes: First (Spalny Vagon), Second (Kupe) and Third (Platzkart).

The most expensive First class offers the most privacy, with two beds in a compartment with a lockable door. Second class has four beds – two upper and two lower bunks – in a compartment that also has a lockable door, at around half the cost of First class.

Third class, meanwhile, has an open-plan layout with no compartments or doors. Instead, rows of bunk beds accommodate more than 50 passengers.

Hoping for a more comfortable journey, Chua had intended to book Second class. But a miscommunication when he bought his ticket in Moscow saw him walk straight into a Third class cabin.

“I only realised it when I boarded the train. It could get quite noisy and uncomfortable, which led to poor sleep,” he says.

Yet despite the blunder, the experience proved unexpectedly eye-opening.

Chua (second from left) spent his 95-hour train ride from Moscow to Ulan Ude chatting with other passengers, some of whom invited him for a drink and offered to share their snacks. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NICHOLAS CHUA

“I ended up talking to people on the train, sometimes with translation apps like Google Translate. I found out that some of them were going home from work or visiting family and friends, while others were getting deployed for military exercises,” he says.

“I kept meeting different people because most passengers were just travelling between cities. They don’t usually take 95-hour train rides.”

The near-four-day journey passed in a blur of changing faces and friendly conversations, quick meals in the dining car, a few downloaded movies and plenty of time spent staring out of the window at the vast expanse of Siberia.

“I think a trip shouldn’t be all smooth-sailing. There should be certain challenging parts to it. Without a challenge, it doesn’t make things interesting,” Chua says.

On June 15, he reached Ulan Ude and spent two days exploring the city, whose attractions include the Buddhist temple Rinpoche Bagsha Datsan on Bald Mountain and a 42,000kg statue of Russian politician Vladimir Lenin’s head.

From Ulan Ude, he travelled to Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar and then on to China, Hong Kong, Laos, Thailand and Malaysia, before finally reaching Singapore on July 12 . Among his favourite moments during his trip was meeting up with friends along the way in cities like Berlin, Beijing and Penang.

“Going on a solo trip for 46 days can get quite lonely. So, when I had the opportunity to be with my friends in a foreign country, it was really fun and memorable,” he says.

A life of adventure

This is not the first solo trip Chua has been on and it is unlikely to be his last.

In September 2023, he trekked through Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, United States. Later that year in November, he hiked up Mount Ollivier in New Zealand. And in 2025, he travelled to Iceland and backpacked through remote geothermal valley Landmannalaugar and Hornstrandir, a remote nature reserve in the Westfjords.

Chua has solo travelled through Iceland on his own, crossing large remote landscapes and navigating bad weather conditions. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NICHOLAS CHUA

Solo travelling, he says, brings out a different side to his personality – one he enjoys cultivating.

“When I’m alone in a foreign country where nobody knows me and I’m having a lot of fun, it makes me more talkative and more willing to approach strangers,” he says.

Some might describe this as an expression of wanderlust, but Chua is acutely aware that his current freedom is finite and that there are certain realities waiting for him after he graduates in 2028 , including an increasingly competitive employment landscape.

He says: “I know eventually I’ll have to find a job. I know trips like these won’t last forever. So, I’m really trying to make the best of my life while I’m in university, when I have so much freedom and so much free time.”

For now, he has another adventure on the horizon. In December, he plans to travel with 14 others from the NUS Mountaineering Club to Nepal, where they will attempt to scale one of three peaks – Naya Khang, Tsorku Peak or Scout Peak.

The group will travel from Kathmandu to the village Thulo Syabru in the Langtang valley of Nepal, avoiding areas affected by the recent deadly floods. They plan to make the journey during the dry season, after the monsoon months from mid-June to early September, when conditions are safer for trekking.

Just a few years ago, Chua never imagined he would be exploring remote destinations on his own, let alone taking 28 train rides home from Scotland. Today, he no longer wants to leave his travels to another day and hopes to be able to do at least one adventurous trip a year.

“I’m happy with how far I’ve come. I’m no longer dreaming about things that I could do, but I’m actually doing things,” he says.