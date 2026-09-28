$2,200 for a mahjong set? Artist Karen Aruba and her father give a dying craft new life

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Karen Aruba and her father, Ricky Cheung, are working together to carry on the craft of mahjong tile carving and their family’s legacy.

Experienced mahjong players can identify the exact patterns on game tiles by touch alone.

By gliding a thumb across a tile’s face, they can instantly register what they have drawn without looking at it, allowing them to keep their eyes on the table and maintain focus.

Mahjong, after all, is a game of strategic decision-making and observation. Equally important but often overlooked is the precision that goes into physically crafting each tile, says Hong Kong artist Karen Aruba.

“Players know the patterns, but no one observes the calligraphy or the depth of the stroke. My father will carve a pattern four to five times just to make sure he gets the depth right,” she says.

This craftsmanship was especially important in the past, when mahjong was associated with high-stakes gambling. Inconsistent carving could make tiles feel subtly different, allowing players to identify hidden high-value tiles by touch.

Uniform depth helped ensure a fair game.

In Hong Kong, a standard mahjong set consists of 144 tiles. Aruba’s father, Ricky Cheung – a master mahjong tile craftsman with over 50 years of experience in the trade – could carve three sets, or around 432 tiles, a day when he was younger.

Now 75, he is contending with the effects of age on his eyesight and arms. He carves around two to three sets a month, which Aruba sells as limited-edition sets online through her art brand Karen Aruba Art.

She also designs original art for her mahjong collections, incorporating symbols of Hong Kong culture such as its dim sum and double-decker trams.

Her Mahjong Wanderlust collection’s Hong Kong-themed set costs HK$13,500 (S$2,200) and has a waiting list of between 11 and 12 months, as she and her father can produce only one set a month.

For her, mahjong tile carving is a “dying art”, much like bamboo and wood crafting. She comes from a family of mahjong tile makers who ran a business during Hong Kong’s mahjong heyday from the 1960s to the 1990s. But the family factory closed in 2009 with the rise of manufacturing.

Participants can learn the basics of painting engraved mahjong tiles for HK$390 a person at Karen Aruba's studio in the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre. PHOTO: KAREN ARUBA ART

Today, Aruba and her father are working together to carry on the craft and their family’s legacy. She runs a two-hour mahjong tile colouring and art workshop for HK$390 a person at her studio in the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre. Participants learn the basics of painting engraved tiles through a live demonstration and take home their personalised tiles as souvenirs.

Sign-ups have grown by between 10 per cent and 20 per cent year on year, with international participants coming from Singapore, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Other groups and arts venues are also working to preserve traditional crafts. Aruba lists non-profit organisation Crafts on Peel and mixed-use arts and design venue PMQ among those that run public exhibitions and workshops.

In October , her studio will relocate to the Lai Chi Kok neighbourhood in Kowloon, where the team will conduct larger group workshops and a cultural tour exploring the history of mahjong in Hong Kong.

Aruba hopes participants will take with them a deeper appreciation of the traditional craft of mahjong tile carving.

“I hope they will enjoy the experience and learn something about history or art, or gain a new skill that cannot be found in another city,” she says.