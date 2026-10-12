Straitstimes.com header logo

$0 houses in Japan: What to know before you buy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Overgrown foliage engulfs vacant Japanese homes in north Tokyo’s Komagome neighbourhood, a stark symbol of akiya.

Overgrown foliage engulfs vacant Japanese homes in north Tokyo’s Komagome neighbourhood, a stark symbol of akiya.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

avatar-alt

Sarah Stanley

  • Japan has millions of vacant akiya homes, and some are free or very cheap. Foreigners, including Singaporeans, can buy them without Japanese residency.
  • Demand from Singaporeans has risen because of Japan’s weak yen, open property rules and rental income hopes.
  • Buyers must watch for hidden costs and risks. Old homes may need repairs, inspections, taxes and demolition work.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – In the Land of the Rising Sun, cherry blossoms bloom, matcha flows – and millions of vacant homes sit waiting for new owners.

Known as akiya, these abandoned or unoccupied properties are often traditional wooden houses in Japan’s rural and less-populated areas.

See more on

Travel and leisure

Property investments

Property market/sector

Japan

Tourism

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.