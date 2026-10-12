$0 houses in Japan: What to know before you buy
- Japan has millions of vacant akiya homes, and some are free or very cheap. Foreigners, including Singaporeans, can buy them without Japanese residency.
- Demand from Singaporeans has risen because of Japan’s weak yen, open property rules and rental income hopes.
- Buyers must watch for hidden costs and risks. Old homes may need repairs, inspections, taxes and demolition work.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – In the Land of the Rising Sun, cherry blossoms bloom, matcha flows – and millions of vacant homes sit waiting for new owners.
Known as akiya, these abandoned or unoccupied properties are often traditional wooden houses in Japan’s rural and less-populated areas.