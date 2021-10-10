Traditions made modern

Practices passed down through the ages are finding new relevance among the millennial generation through updated ways

Ong Sor Fern Senior Culture Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
Buy a betrothal package online. Consult an astrologer over Zoom. Get a traditional jamu treatment in modern rooms.

Singapore's multicultural traditions are getting updated by entrepreneurs who are repackaging heritage practices for new generations. The Sunday Times looks at three businesses built on traditional customs which are reaching new generations with marketing and tech savvy.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 10, 2021, with the headline 'Traditions made modern'.
