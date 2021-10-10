For Subscribers
Traditions made modern
Practices passed down through the ages are finding new relevance among the millennial generation through updated ways
Buy a betrothal package online. Consult an astrologer over Zoom. Get a traditional jamu treatment in modern rooms.
Singapore's multicultural traditions are getting updated by entrepreneurs who are repackaging heritage practices for new generations. The Sunday Times looks at three businesses built on traditional customs which are reaching new generations with marketing and tech savvy.