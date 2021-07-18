For Subscribers
Tower power
Fancy a change of scenery and perspective after weeks of shut-in living and naval-gazing? Kamaldeen Batcha checks out eight of the best lookout towers in Singapore to explore and expand your horizons - telephoto lens and binoculars optional
The ascent: This tower was opened in 1988, a few years after the unveiling of Pasir Ris Park. The three-storey, 15m-tall building is nestled within the park's Mangrove Forest.
It takes its design cues from the surrounding mangroves, with its dark brown chengal wood structure blending seamlessly into the landscape.