Tower of sleaze, songs and shiok eats

It's 7am and I've had a long, strange night.

I'm eating noodles at a 24-hour shop in Killiney Road with a man I just met. I am trying to interview him and it seems to be going well until he asks, was I aware that as a journalist with the mainstream media, I'm a puppet controlled by the Illuminati who uses vaccines and masks to control our minds?

To be fair, he wasn't my first pick for an interview about the retail podium at Orchard Towers. Unit owners of the property in February this year agreed on a reserve price of $1.6 billion for a collective sale.

While there are major legal and financial hurdles still in the way, I want to collect stories about the building just to be safe.

If a block of concrete can be shamed, then the first four above-ground retail floors of Orchard Towers would be a target, judging by the smirking descriptions Western writers use ("putting the sin in Singapore", for example).

To be honest, I've long been fascinated by the podium's promiscuous number of girlie bars and massage parlours because I, too, have a smirky, smutty juvenile brain. I'm amazed that this tough, resilient nubbin of R21-rated chaos exists in the high-rent district.

I start my chase in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning by talking to its iconic Staircase Lady, who has parked herself at its Orchard entrance for ages.

As I approach her, she sticks out her hand. I put $2 in it, but when I start asking questions, she scowls and, thinking me some kind of undercover official, yells "I am not a beggar", which I take to mean that the interview is over.

My confidence shaken, I turn to three women sitting close by, but their leader, looking immaculate in a blue dress, perfect make-up and heels, tells me she is not saying a word unless I pay upfront.

For a second, I wonder if I can do the thing I've seen on TV a million times, in which a craggy cop slaps a crumpled note into the palm of an informant, but then I remember that I drink lactose-free milk and ride a bicycle to NTUC Fairprice. I slink away before I embarrass myself further.

Around the corner, I find a group of about five rather jolly fellows gathered around a busker, singing. What could have been chaotic male energy is now a men's choir.

I join in and, together, we complete the Bro Song Cycle - that is, Hotel California, Let It Be and Enter Sandman.

The ritual thus completed, they accept me as one of their own. The guys come from South Korea, the United States, Spain and Mexico. I meet a couple of men waiting to collect their wives, working upstairs at the girlie bars.

Among them are men so drunk, they can barely speak. But like dementia patients who can recite their childhood home telephone number but can't recognise their children, the lyrics of the bro canon never fail to emerge.

The reputation of the building is such that when I grab Singaporeans for an interview, they don't want their names published.

People such as "T", a man in his 40s who with his girlfriend goes to the Top 5 club on the fourth floor a few times a month, because the couple love a good loud rock show. John Molina, fronting the band Krueger, is the current act at Top 5.

While other clubs along Orchard have ripped up band stages to put in more seats or left their bandstands bare, Top 5's owners have kept theirs going and did a rapid post-pandemic rebound by hiring a local band. For that, "T" has vowed his eternal support.

I get more stories from more people with a sentimental link to this place. They tell me that years ago, the first massage parlours arrived and once they were in, they proliferated because no business could match the rents they were ready to pay.

A bouncer has seen patrons start brawling on the fourth level, then continue to fight down the escalators to the ground floor. Exactly like in a Jackie Chan movie.

Then the pandemic came and a key source of income - foreign visitors - vanished. Clubs closed and while they have since reopened, business is still a fraction of what it used to be because foreigners haven't yet come back in the same numbers.

It's 6am and the street sweepers have come out and I am ready to leave. That's when I run into Deep Truth Guy, though you couldn't guess from the way he looked. He wasn't wearing his Sovereign Citizen T-shirt, I guess.

He asks me to join him for breakfast, during which he lets me know that people in my profession are minions of the devil, which is a fair accusation because I have seen the state of the office fridge.

When I return to Orchard Towers for lunch another day, I get a chance meeting with Madam S.C. Loij. She opened Chopstix & Rice nasi padang restaurant in the building just over two decades ago.

It used to be on the fourth level, but today, the newly expanded eatery takes up a bright, airy space in the somewhat dim basement on the Orchard-facing side.

The 56-year-old Madam Loij has seen it all because, for a time, the eatery stayed open 24 hours. These days, though, it opens for lunch and closes after dinner. Business is 30 per cent down from what it used to be before the pandemic.

"Never mind," she says, because her regulars, who live and work in the area, are nearly all back.

"Really good food and one of the few places on Orchard Road that gives value for money," reads a review on Tripadvisor and I agree because, for just over seven bucks, I had rice with perfectly cooked rendang, sambal goreng and sayur lemak - an unbelievable deal in that area.

To me, the retail podium is an island of stubborn independence in a sea of chain stores and international boutiques. However, I am aware that I speak as someone who does not live in the area. Passed-out drunks and unwanted come-ons get old quickly, so feel free to write in to call me a privileged idiot who romanticises squalour as long as it is in someone else's backyard.

But don't forget that the idiosyncrasies that created its dirt has also nurtured a cafe with great affordable local food in a high-rent zone, along with a bar that hosts a local rock band.

Maybe one day, if the sale goes through, that aura of disreputability might be gone, so I'm glad that early one Sunday morning, I sang on the street, was mistaken for a cop, got asked to grease a palm and got reminded that I work for lizard people who live beneath the earth's crust.