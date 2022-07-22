Top tipples: Krug's rice pairings, Club 5's liquid dinner menu

Krug's exclusive rice-and-champagne pairings

A respected name among champagne connoisseurs, Krug has offered new prestige champagnes annually since its founding in 1843.

Recently, it launched the 170th expression of its flagship, Krug Grand Cuvee, an ambitious blend of 195 wines from 12 years.

The result is a light, sweet golden sparkling wine that reveals flavours of brioche, honey, citrus fruits and hazelnut, among others.

To celebrate the release, Krug has teamed up with three top restaurants in Singapore to offer exclusive food-and-champagne pairings around a single ingredient - rice.

At Jaan at Swissotel The Stamford, diners who order a glass of the Krug Grand Cuvee 170th edition ($72++) will have the option of swopping out the menu's rice dish for roasted langoustine and truffle rice.