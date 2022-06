Known for its refreshing sparkling wines, Chandon has released an aperitif to usher in the summer.

Its Garden Spritz blends bitter orange liqueur with sparkling wine made from chardonnay, pinot noir and semillon grapes - along with spices and herbs like cardamom and chamomile. The end result is a drink that is both zesty and spicy. It is also free from artificial flavours and is best served over ice.