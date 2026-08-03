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The upcoming retirement of the Unicorn Gundam at Diver City Tokyo Plaza mall (seen here in the day and night) means that Tokyo will no longer have any life-size Gundams.

After nearly a decade, Tokyo’s famous life-size Unicorn Gundam statue is gearing up and ready to bolt out of Odaiba.

For manga and anime fans in Japan and around the world, there are just a few weeks left to see the fictional 19.7m giant robot from the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn (2010 to 2014), before it ends its public display on Aug 31.

According to Gundam’s official website, the iconic statue – weighing roughly 49 tonnes – that has stood on the second floor of Diver City Tokyo Plaza mall since Sept 24, 2017, will be removed.

No reason has been given for the removal, although Bandai Namco, which owns the Gundam franchise, did say that it will be starting a “Gundam Landmark Concept” project – a future Gundam facility in Japan that “fans from all over the world will want to come visit”.

However, there has yet to be a confirmed location, statue or opening date of the new attraction and no further details were revealed.

The retirement of the Unicorn Gundam also means that Tokyo will no longer have any life-size Gundams. In 2024, a similar 17m Gundam model from Yokohama, about 50km south of Tokyo, was transported to Osaka in 2024 for the Expo 2025 world fair.

Currently, there is another 24.8m Gundam that is standing tall at Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport in Fukuoka, about two hours’ flight from Tokyo.

This is not the first time that Odaiba, which also has a Statue of Liberty replica that stands about 12m, will lose a life-size Gundam.

Before the Unicorn Gundam arrived nearly nine years ago, a RX-78-2 Gundam stood in its spot from 2012 until it was removed in March 2017 to make way for its successor.

To soften the blow of the robot statue’s impending departure, Bandai Namco has said the statue will have new decal decorations and a series of farewell events and commemorative activities are planned as it prepares for “shutdown”.

“It (the Unicorn Gundam) was a symbol of Odaiba... I feel so sad about it,” said a Japanese X user who commented on the news posted on Gundam’s official X account in May.



“But if I can catch a glimpse of its new look with the decal decorations at the very end, that’s something I can’t miss. Guess I have no choice but to go take photos.”

Since the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime debuted in April 1979, the franchise has produced over 90 titles spanning movies, TV series and spin-off novels, according to the Tokyo Weekender website.

Bandai Namco has also built a wide business ecosystem that includes merchandise, video games, amusement attractions and music, as well as the hugely popular “gunpla” plastic model kits.