Free to fail

Fear of failure can make people more risk-averse and hold them back from growth. Four Singaporeans who have learnt from major setbacks share how they have come to define success on their own terms

Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Behind every success is at least one failed attempt, but people do not like to talk about the times they did not succeed.

Singaporeans might be more afraid of failure than most. The Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), which identifies strengths and gaps in education systems, found in 2018 that Singaporean students were more afraid of failure than their peers globally.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 26, 2022, with the headline Free to fail. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top