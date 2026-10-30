Best Denki The Grand Electrical Fair 26/27: Top electronics deals, free gifts with purchase, lucky draw, and more

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Bag bargains at one of the biggest year-end tech and electronics sales in Singapore

In partnership with HardwareZone

Best Denki’s The Grand Electrical Fair is back! If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to retire your old appliances or upgrade your home appliances or personal gadgets, you’ll want to head down to your nearest Best Denki store from Oct 31, 2026 to Feb 5, 2027.

On top of seriously marked-down price tags, scoop up free gift bundles and stand a chance to win 1 million Best Denki points in the lucky draw (equivalent to getting $10,000 in store credits to shave off your in-store buys).

Here’s a quick look at the best lobangs and deals you won’t want to miss at the Best Denki The Grand Electrical Fair.

Table of contents

What is Best Denki’s The Grand Electrical Fair?

Save big on electronics, home appliances and more

Best Denki members get additional discounts and special offers

Get extra discounts when you stack credit card promotions

Spend $1 to enter the Best Denki lucky draw

Best Denki The Grand Electrical Fair 26/27

What is Best Denki’s The Grand Electrical Fair?

The Grand Electrical Fair is Best Denki Singapore’s biggest annual sales event. It coincides with the year-end shopping season and provides shoppers with great bargains across home appliances, consumer electronics and IT gear.

Whether you need to replace worn-out cleaning equipment and kitchen appliances, upgrade your everyday tech, or snag premium home entertainment setups at bargain prices, the Grand Electrical Fair delivers.

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

The latest edition of The Grand Electrical Fair runs from Oct 31, 2026 to Feb 5, 2027. Whether you’re squeezing in last-minute Deepavali shopping or preparing to host guests over Christmas, this is the time to get your home ready for entertaining. With the sale stretching into February, there’s no harm in getting a head start on your Chinese New Year or Hari Raya festive prep too.

To make shopping at Best Denki even sweeter, The Grand Electrical Fair will offer lucky draws, exclusive deals, attractive gifts and additional savings across a wide range of electronics and home appliances.

Save big on electronics, home appliances and more

During The Grand Electrical Fair 26/27, Best Denki is offering special prices on selected products. Visit your nearest Best Denki store to snag these in-store-only discounts:

LG OLED evo 65-inch AI TV

Original price: $4,399

The Grand Electrical Fair price: $2,??? (price only revealed in stores, while stocks last)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Experience cinema-grade picture quality with LG’s 65-inch OLED evo AI TV. The true black levels in every pixel bring out maximum shadow detail and excellent contrast, while 100 per cent Color Fidelity and 100 per cent Color Volume features lend the screen’s images vibrant, lifelike colouring that is true to the original footage.

The TV model (OLED65C5PSA.ATC) is already sold at a discounted price on the Best Denki website. But in-store shoppers can get it at a deeper markdown during The Grand Electrical Fair, while stocks last.

Shop Now at Best Denki

Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer

In-store exclusive

The Grand Electrical Fair price: $649

Promotion: Collect a free $220 Best Voucher to use on your Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer purchase

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Bonus! Show this article to the cashier at checkout to get an additional $30 off the Dyson hair dryer.

Gift yourself or your loved one salon-quality styling at home with the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer. Weighing just 0.79kg, its lightweight design ensures your arm won’t get tired when smoothing out frizzy hair. The powerful yet gentle air attachment protects your hair’s natural shine without you having to worry about heat damage.

Lenovo ThinkVision M16 Monitor

In-store exclusive

Original price: $229

The Grand Electrical Fair price: $88 (62 per cent off, five sets available per store)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

If you’re the type that enjoys having extra screen real estate whenever you work on the go, then consider Lenovo’s ThinkVision M16 monitor. With its 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with 300 nits of brightness, the portable screen companion produces clean, sharp visuals.

Plus, it has dual USB-C ports with up to 65W power delivery, which means you get a clean cable setup and effortless, powerful charging.

Mistral 10L Air Cooler

In-store exclusive

Original price: $399

The Grand Electrical Fair price: $259 (35 per cent off)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Beat the heat without spiking your utility bill with this Mistral 10L evaporative air cooler. The dual-headed air cooler is driven by an energy-efficient Brushless DC (BLDC) electric motor and has a 10L water tank. That means cool air can be blasted over a large area at 6.3m/s with a high airflow volume of 913 m3/h.

The MAC1002DR model also has a negative ioniser which improves air quality. Plus, it comes with a handy remote so you don’t have to get up to switch between the eight adjustable speed settings. This newly launched Mistral air cooler is available for in-store purchase only.

Other The Grand Electrical Fair deals to watch out for

Beyond these spotlight picks, there will be a rotating lineup of deals throughout the event. For more information, ask Best Denki’s helpful staff to assist you. Here are some standout deals worth hunting down:

Sharp 8kg Washer: $369 (23 per cent off $478)

Panasonic 364L Fridge: $799 (29 per cent off $1,121)

If you still have balance left on your Climate Vouchers, apply them to your purchase to slash your bill further (or even take these appliances home for ‘free’).

De’Longhi x Sam Lo collaboration: “Let’s Freaking Go!” Kopi PHOTO: BEST DENKI, SAM LO Coffee lovers, here’s a retail exclusive you won’t find at any other retailer. The new De’Longhi Manifica Start (ECAM220.61.W) coffee machine launches at Best Denki and the retailer has collaborated with street and visual artist, Sam Lo (@skl0_) to bring urban Singapore straight to your morning cuppa. When you purchase the coffee machine at the special launch price of $999 (usual price $1,349), you’ll get a Sam’s Signature Local Art Edition Exclusive Gift Bundle (worth $128). The gift bundle includes two 200g bags of coffee beans which have been picked out by Sam, a precision-fitted five-piece decal set customised with Sam’s art and two double wall lattemacchiato glasses. It’s an ideal setup for those upgrading to their first bean-to-cup machine, especially black coffee or espresso drinkers. The coffee machine provides one-touch brewing without a steep price tag.

Getting a low price on your electronics purchases is just step one. During The Grand Electrical Fair, hitting the minimum spend across select categories comes with free gifts such as a free Mickey Mouse kitchen apron with gloves set, ceramic pot and cutlery set, as well as a Winnie the Pooh mahjong set and Jenga family game bundle.

This way, you’re not only securing the best promotional prices but also ensuring you score extra perks on the house when you shop at Best Denki.

Get extra discounts when you stack credit card promotions

At the cashier, use GrabPay and DBS or OCBC cards for even greater savings.

DBS: Credit cardholders get $80 off (with minimum $2,500 spend on a 12-month instalment payment plan). This deal starts on Nov 1, 2026, limited redemptions available

Grab: Up to $55 off (with minimum spend) when you use PayLater by Grab

OCBC: Credit cardholders get an additional 3 per cent off cash rebate

Best Denki members get additional discounts and special offers

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

If these deals from Best Denki’s The Grand Electrical Fair sound good and you’re going down to a store to check them out, sign up for a Best Denki membership first. Signing up is completely free and membership gives you access to monthly member specials and additional discounts.

These member specials are strictly in-store exclusives and won’t be available online. You’ll find markdowns across all major product categories at Best Denki, with the final pricing revealed only on Members Day itself

Psst! Did you know that Best Denki also provides its members a ‘Best Price Guarantee’? What that means is that if you find your recently purchased item sold cheaper elsewhere within 14 days, bring it back to the Best Denki store and show them proof. Best Denki will refund the price difference.

This competitive price matching policy is valid only for identical products with matching brands, model numbers, manufacturer’s warranty and inclusive of GST.

Spend $1 to enter the Best Denki lucky draw

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

To make things even more exciting, Best Denki will hold a lucky draw at the end of The Grand Electrical Fair 26/27. The grand prize is 1 million Best Denki points, which can be used to offset $10,000 worth of in-store purchases (just like a physical cash voucher).

Separately, there will be bi-weekly draws running throughout the campaign. During these bi-weekly draws, one lucky winner will win a 10g pure gold bar, while two other winners will snag shopping vouchers for either Best Denki, CapitaLand, or daily groceries. Simply spend $1 to enter the lucky draw and stand a chance to win.

What is the nearest Best Denki store near me?

Best Denki Junction 8 PHOTO: BEST DENKI

If you’re ready to shop at The Grand Electrical Fair, make a trip to the Best Denki store closest to you.

Based on the Best Denki store locator, there are currently 12 Best Denki stores in Singapore, with one more set to open at Tampines 1 on Nov 1, 2026.

Central (Five stores): Ngee Ann City, VivoCity, Great World, Plaza Singapura and Funan

North (Two stores): Junction 8, Waterway Point

East (Two stores): Parkway Parade, Bedok Mall

West (Three stores): IMM, Jurong Point, The Clementi Mall

All Best Denki outlets are conveniently located in major shopping malls which offer easy MRT access and hassle-free parking for maximum convenience. The largest Best Denki store in Singapore is the Best Denki Ngee Ann City outlet on Orchard Road, followed by Best Denki VivoCity and Best Denki IMM.

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication. For more information, please speak directly with the staff at your nearest Best Denki outlet.

Best Denki The Grand Electrical Fair 26/27

Before you head down to shop at The Grand Electrical Fair 26/27, make sure you’ve signed up as a member, grabbed the right credit cards and checked your Climate Voucher balance.

If you’ve got your eye on a limited-stock special, get to the store early before they sell out.

Date: Oct 31, 2026 to Feb 5, 2027

Opening hours: Varies by store location

Location: All 12 Best Denki stores islandwide (find a Best Denki store near you)

In partnership with Best Denki