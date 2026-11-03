Best Denki returns to Tampines with Tampines 1 store’s Grand Opening Sale

You can expect in-store-only deals, free ice pops, slushies and coffee, up to $30,000 in gachapon prizes to be won and more.

In partnership with HardwareZone

After nearly a decade away, Best Denki is returning to Tampines with a brand-new outlet at Tampines 1. To celebrate their comeback with a bang, Best Denki is holding a Grand Opening Sale from Nov 6-9, 2026.

Shoppers can expect deep discounts on selected items, time-limited specials, daily lucky draws and a sure-win gachapon game. Munch on the free snacks as you browse the deals and collect a free welcome pack (worth $35, limited to 100 redemptions daily).

To redeem the welcome pack, present the promotional flyer distributed to nearby residential estates or handed out at the store. Whether you’re a Tampines resident or not, all are welcome to drop by. Here is a complete rundown of what’s happening during the four-day event.

Table of contents

Overview: Best Denki Tampines 1 store opening

Score deep discounts on select electronics and appliances

Grab time-limited daily specials before they run out

Win at the Bonus Draw, over $30,000 in gachapon prizes up for grabs

Stack credit card and payment promotions to save even more

Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale

Overview: Best Denki Tampines 1 store opening

PHOTO: SPH

Remember when Century Square closed in September 2017 for a year of renovations? Anchor tenants like Best Denki had to move out to accommodate the shopping mall’s major revamp. Nine years later, the electronics retailer has finally found its way back to the neighbourhood, with a new outlet at Tampines 1.

The Best Denki Tampines 1 store takes over Gain City’s former space at #B1-10/11/12. To celebrate, they are holding a four-day Grand Opening Sale from Nov 6-9, 2026, with extended store hours from 10am to 10pm.

To fuel you as you shop, Best Denki is giving away free ice pops, coffee and slushies. Shoppers who have completed their purchase can redeem complimentary donuts and a traditional ice cream. Just be careful not to keep the snacks clear of the merchandise while you browse!

Score deep discounts on select electronics and appliances

Image: HWZ

When it comes to pricing for electronics, gadgets and home and kitchen appliances, here’s what to look forward to at the Grand Opening Sale:

Promotional discounts of up to 88 per cent off

Wagon Sale bargains for tech gadgets and accessories priced from $1

Additional store opening discounts of up to $1,000 off (with minimum spend)

Extra 11 per cent off on selected kitchen appliances and beauty care

Here is a sneak preview of some of the top steals, with many more deals waiting for you at the one-stop shop. Do note that many of these deals have limited stock available.

Mazer 10,000mAh Power Bank

Online price: $43.90

Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale price: $1?.?? (100 sets available only)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Ensure your phone never runs out of battery again with this ultra-slim 10,000mAh Mazer power bank. It has a built-in USB-C cable and supports fast charging with 20W power delivery.

Shop Now at Best Denki

Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer

Online price: $599

Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale price: $3??.?? (50 sets available only)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

If you battle with frizzy hair or your arms tire out long before your hair is actually dry, consider upgrading your hair dryer to this sleek, ergonomic Dyson option. It comes with a powerful yet gentle air attachment and the ‘r’ shape makes reaching the back of your head effortless.

The Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer is already marked down for The Grand Electrical Fair, but you can get it at an even lower price during the Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale.

Shop Now at Best Denki

Tefal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Online price: $199

Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale price: $1??.??

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Built for fast daily clean-ups, this 2.2kg fully assembled vacuum packs up to 45 minutes of cleaning time. The vacuum also converts into a lightweight handheld unit so that you can clean every nook and cranny across your sofa and any hard-to-reach corners.

Shop Now at Best Denki

Taurus TS-200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Online price: $44.95

Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale price: $1?.?? (Limited stock available)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

This budget-friendly Taurus wireless Bluetooth speaker is also an LED light and a digital alarm clock. Its design is made to fulfil everyday functionality rather than cater to high-end audiophile performance. A great choice for an office Secret Santa gift exchange or as a stocking stuffer.

Shop Now at Best Denki

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Grill

Online price: $408

Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale price: $1??.?? (40 sets available only)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

No outdoor balcony or BBQ pit? No problem. The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Grill allows you to cook across a wide range of temperatures from 40-260 deg C and toggle between grilling, air frying, roasting, baking and dehydrating.

Whether you’re crisping up fries for a late-night snack or searing steaks for dinner, the space-saving, multi-tasking kitchen appliance will get your meal ready in record time.

Shop Now at Best Denki

Panasonic 2 Door Fridge

Online price: $999

Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale price: $8??.??

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Keep your food fresh and electricity bills low with this reliable Panasonic two-door fridge. It features a spacious 405L capacity with a clean, functional top-freezer layout and boasts an energy-efficient 3-tick rating.

While the Panasonic NRTX461CPKS is sold on the Best Denki website, head down to the Best Denki Tampines 1 store to grab it at a price lower than the online listing. You can also use your Climate Vouchers at checkout to bring the price down even further

Shop Now at Best Denki

Grab time-limited daily specials before they run out

(From top left, clockwise) Tefal Rice Cooker, Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3, Samsung A07 LTE Smartphone, Tiger 480ml Vacuum Insulated Bottle, JisuLife Handheld Fan Life 9, LG 65-inch 4K LED AI TV. PHOTOS: BEST DENKI

There will be various Daily Super Deals that go up to 88 per cent off, with limited stock available. Plenty of in-store deals will be available on a wide range of products. Found it cheaper elsewhere? Best Denki will match the price if you’re a member. Here are some of the highlights:

Day 1 (Nov 6): Tiger 480ml Vacuum Insulated Bottle (86 per cent off) and Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (38 per cent off)

Day 2 (Nov 7): Samsung A07 LTE Smartphone (62 per cent off)

Day 3 (Nov 8): LG 65-inch 4K LED AI TV (44 per cent off)

Day 4 (Nov 9): Tefal Rice Cooker (85 per cent off) and JisuLife Handheld Fan Life 9 (72 per cent off)

Win at the Bonus Draw, over $30,000 in gachapon prizes up for grabs

Stand a chance to win prizes in lucky draws across both the Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale and the Grand Electrical Fair 26/27. PHOTO: SPH

Spend $50 in a single receipt for a chance to participate in their ‘sure-win’ gachapon, with the top prize being a Dyson Airstrait (worth $799). With the same $50 receipt, you’ll also qualify for the Bonus Draw and have a shot at taking home prizes such as an ASUS Zenbook laptop (worth $3,499), Asus Vivobook and Acer Iconia Tablet. Simply scan the in-store QR code to enter the Bonus Draw.

Furthermore, buying anything at Best Denki Tampines 1 gives you a chance to enter The Grand Electrical Fair 26/27’s lucky draw so you get more shots at walking away with extra rewards.

Stack credit card and payment promotions to save even more

Those paying off a big purchase via an instalment plan can do so with a DBS/POSB credit card to get $80 off (with a minimum $2,500 charge on a 12-month instalment payment plan). Or use PayLater by Grab for up to $150 off (with an eight-month or 12-month instalment plan).

Other promotions include BEST-OCBC cardholders getting an additional 3 per cent cash rebate or using SPayLater to get up to $50 off (with minimum spend).

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication. For more information, please speak directly with the staff at your nearest Best Denki outlet.

Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale

PHOTO: SPH

If you’re hitting up the Grand Opening Sale, make sure to register for a free Best Denki membership first.

You’ll get a free spin on the rewards wheel and stand a chance to win up to 60,000 Best Denki points (equivalent to $600 that can be used to offset future in-store purchases). Download the Best Denki app to track your transaction history and rack up points when you shop.

Between the store-exclusive bargains and lucky draw prizes to be won, there are plenty of reasons to swing by and check out the Best Denki Tampines 1 Grand Opening Sale.

Date: Nov 6-9, 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (during the Grand Opening Sale)

Location: 10 Tampines Central 1, Tampines 1, #B1-10/11/12, Singapore 529536

In partnership with Best Denki