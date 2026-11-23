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If you held off on buying big-ticket items for your home during the 11.11 sales, Best Denki is giving you another shot at scoring serious savings with its Black Friday sale 2026. Happening from Nov 27-30, 2026, the sale arrives just in time to spruce up your home for year-end festive gatherings and the new year ahead.

Aside from rolling out steep markdowns across its home and kitchen categories, the electrical and electronics retailer is also offering discounts on personal tech, laptops, personal grooming appliances and more.

So whether you are looking to level up your living room setup with a massive 4K TV screen or replacing your well-used airfryer, there’s something at Best Denki for you.

In this article

What are the Best Denki sales in 2026?

What is the Best Denki Black Friday sale?

What are the Best Denki promotions for Black Friday?

Best Denki Black Friday sale credit card promotions and payment discounts

Best Denki Black Friday sale 2026

What are the Best Denki sales in 2026?

Man shopping at the Best Denki Tampines 1 store. PHOTO: SPH

Before we dive into the Best Denki Black Friday sale, it’s worth taking a look at the retailer’s wider sales lineup to understand why its Black Friday price drops are worth waiting for.

Best Denki runs multiple promotions and seasonal sales throughout the year, with its biggest sales taking place during the ‘Ber Months’ of the year: September, October, November and December.

On Oct 31, 2026, Best Denki kicked off its largest annual sales event, The Grand Electrical Fair, which runs all the way through Feb 5, 2027. That was quickly followed by the 11.11 Madness Sale (which took place from Nov 7-13) and its physical booths at The Tech Show 2026 (which just wrapped up at Suntec City from Nov 13-15).

In the lead-up to the actual Black Friday weekend, Best Denki is holding a Black Friday Pre-Sale from Nov 14-26, 2026. If you miss out on those early deals, don’t worry. The Best Denki Black Friday sale is up next and it’s their biggest year-end shopping event.

What is the Best Denki Black Friday sale?

PHOTO: SPH

The Best Denki Black Friday sale runs from Nov 27-30, 2026, across the actual Black Friday weekend. During the four-day sale, you can expect deals of up to 80 per cent off across home and kitchen appliances, laptops, TVs, personal IT gadgets and more.

Here is an overview of what to expect:

Get 50 per cent off selected air cleaners (with $50 minimum spend)

Save up to $534 on selected Apple products

Enjoy $50 off every $450 spent when you purchase refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, fans, vacuum cleaners, laptops, smartphones and tablets

Grab up to 11 per cent off the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Unlock an additional $200 off the LG Artcool Series (System 2 and above)

Shoppers who meet the minimum spend across selected categories at the Best Denki Black Friday sale can score free gifts with purchase. These gifts include a Mickey Mouse kitchen apron set, a Mickey Mouse ceramic pot and cutlery set, a Dyson travel hair dryer and a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB).

Spend on Dyson products to get free gifts If you hit a $1,288 minimum spend on any two Dyson products in a single receipt, you’ll walk away with a complimentary Dyson Cool Tower Fan (worth $459). PHOTO: BEST DENKI The Dyson Cool Tower Fan’s bladeless design makes it safe for those with kids and pets at home. Light sleepers will appreciate the dedicated Night mode that runs on quieter settings.

What are the Best Denki promotions for Black Friday?

If you’re wondering “How much do prices drop on Black Friday at Best Denki?”, the short answer is “up to 80 per cent”. There are way too many in-store deals to squeeze into one list, so here’s a sneak peek at the highlights.

Do note that the following Best Denki’s Black Friday deals are only applicable to in-store items. But you can shop products at their regular prices on the Best Denki website (subject to availability).

Ninja Foodi Electric Grill + Airfryer, $188

Original price: $408 (54 per cent off), limited to 10 sets per store

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Sear, sizzle and air-fry crisp all in one compact and versatile kitchen appliance that also roasts, bakes and dehydrates. This Ninja Foodi electric grill and air fryer cooks at a wide range of temperatures, from 40-260 deg C. Great for smaller families and those with limited countertop space

Shop Now at Best Denki

Braun NEVO Electric Shaver, $699

Original price: $1,119 (38 per cent off), limited to 100 sets only across all stores

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Guys, if you’re looking to replace your existing shaver with a high-end grooming tool, try the Braun NEVO 1710C electric shaver. It’s designed to make razor burn, skin irritation and friction a thing of the past. With its ultra-gliding foil blades and AeroTouch technology, you get an effortless close shave, even on dense facial hair.

This Braun model is currently open for pre-order only. Head down to the nearest Best Denki store to enquire more about this model. Collection available from Dec 4, 2026.

Dyson Supersonic r Hair Dryer, $399

Original price: $759 (47 per cent off), limited to 100 sets only across all stores

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Elevate your styling routine with the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer. Weighing just 325g in hand, it takes the strain out of drying your hair while taming frizz and protecting natural shine.

Shop Now at Best Denki

Lenovo ThinkVision M16 Portable Monitor, $119

Original price: $229 (48 per cent off)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Ideal for those who want an extra screen when they’re on the go, the Lenovo M16 Portable Monitor makes it possible to set up a dual-monitor workspace anywhere. The 16.0 WLED IPS monitor has a 1920 x1200 resolution and comes with a dual USB-C port that delivers up to 65W.

Shop Now at Best Denki

ASUS ExpertBook P5, $1,999

Original price: $2,399 (17 per cent off)

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Weighing just 1.2kg, this ASUS ExpertBook P5 option is a solid pick if you want a sturdy yet lightweight laptop. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM and a fast 1TB SSD, which allows you to toggle between multi-tab browsing, video calling and everyday office or school work with ease.

Shop Now at Best Denki

LG 65” OLED evo AI 4K Smart TV, $2,199

Original price: $4,399 (50 per cent off), limited to 5 sets per store

PHOTO: BEST DENKI

Bring cinema-grade visuals to your movie nights with this LG 65-inch OLED evo AI TV. It delivers true black levels for striking contrast, shadow detail and depth, while the 100 per cent Color Fidelity and 100 per cent Color Volume features ensure vibrant, true-to-life hues.

Your Best Denki purchase includes complimentary delivery and wall-mounting (worth $200).

Shop Now at Best Denki

Best Denki Black Friday sale credit card promotions and payment discounts

PHOTO: SPH

When you’re done shopping, don’t rush straight to the cashier just yet. See if you hold any participating cards first. Checking out with the right credit card or payment method lets you stack extra discounts onto Best Denki’s Black Friday existing offers.

Here is a rundown of the credit card and payment deals available during the Best Denki Black Friday sale:

BEST-OCBC cardmembers: Enjoy a 3 per cent cash rebate storewide

Trust credit card: Get $80 off (with $1,200 minimum spend on Trust Visa instalments)

DBS/POSB credit card: Enjoy $80 off your purchase with a minimum charge of $2,500 in a single receipt on a 12-month instalment plan, plus an additional $50 off when the full $2,500 charge is on selected LG home appliances in the same receipt, also on a 12-month instalment plan.

SPayLater: Get up to $50 off (with minimum spend)

PayLater by Grab: Save up to $55 off (with minimum spend)

All payment promotions are subject to minimum spend amounts, limited stock availability and other terms and conditions. Check the full eligibility breakdown on the Best Denki website to figure out the smartest way to pay for your haul.

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication. For more information, please speak directly with the staff at your nearest Best Denki outlet.

Best Denki Black Friday sale 2026

Here’s one last tip to save more at the Best Denki Black Friday sale: Sign up as a Best Denki member.

Perks of being a Best Denki member include securing price match guarantees, earning reward points on your purchases to offset future buys and accessing member-only monthly deals. Happy shopping!

Date: Nov 27-30, 2026

Opening hours: Varies by store location

Location: All 13 Best Denki stores islandwide (find a Best Denki store near you)

In partnership with Best Denki