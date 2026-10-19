Takashimaya Card Day is back: 11 best deals on fashion, beauty, kitchen and more

In partnership with Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore

With the year-end shopping season officially underway, getting a head start on your holiday purchases makes total sense. Timing is everything and Takashimaya’s upcoming Card Day event gives you a reason to tackle your shopping list early.

Running over four days from Oct 22-25, 2026, Takashimaya Card Day will see delicious discounts across categories such as beauty, fashion and home, with additional exclusive benefits given to cardholders.

Whether you’re buying gifts for others or gifting yourself a present, there are more than a few items worth making room for. Skip the decision fatigue and read on for the curated edit of what to buy - according to the Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore team.

In this article

What is Takashimaya Card Day?

Celebrating Takashimaya Singapore’s 33rd Anniversary: “Irresistible 33 Deals” and Lucky Draw

BAZAAR Editors’ Takashimaya Card Day Picks

Sign up for a Takashimaya Card

What is Takashimaya Card Day?

Takashimaya Card Day stands as one of the most rewarding shopping events for Takashimaya cardholders. It is usually held over several days and grants cardholders an additional 10 per cent off their purchases and up to 6 per cent voucher rebates. To qualify for the discount, cardholders will need to make a $10 minimum purchase.

During the Takashimaya Card Day shopping event, all shoppers can expect discounted prices and Daily Specials, where select items have their prices slashed for one day only.

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

Here are some picks you can look forward to:

Day 1 (Oct 22): Marvis 7-piece Toothpaste 25ml Gift Box (34 per cent off)

Day 2 (Oct 23): JBL Soundgear Clips (35 per cent off)

Day 3 (Oct 24): SANRIO Drinking Cups (30 per cent off)

Day 4 (Oct 25): LAC Nutrition For Life TriAction Sleep Formula, 60 Tablets (33 per cent off)

To make the sale even sweeter for cardholders when you shop in-store, enjoy exclusive gifts-with-purchase alongside special deals. Plus, cardholders earn high rates of Bonus Points (depending on the type of Takashimaya card you hold), which can be redeemed for store vouchers to fund your next shopping haul.

Store hours will be extended from 10am to 10pm, so you can pop in after work and take your time to browse without feeling rushed by peak crowds.

Online deals will drop on (10am) Oct 22 and will run through (11.59pm) Oct 25.

So, Takashimaya cardholders or not, everyone gets to enjoy Takashimaya Card Day, with cardholders obviously benefitting much more.

Celebrating Takashimaya Singapore’s 33rd Anniversary: “Irresistible 33 Deals” and Lucky Draw

The Oct 2026 Takashimaya Card Day coincides with the store’s 33rd Anniversary celebration and brings a wave of “Irresistible 33 Deals” offers. These include a mix of online promotions and in-store exclusives.

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

To top it off, there is a lucky draw where the grand prize is a pair of round-trip economy class Japan Airlines tickets to Tokyo, complete with a two-night stay at the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo (inclusive of daily breakfast for two).

Every $300 spent in a single receipt earns you one entry into the lucky draw, while DBS Takashimaya Credit and Debit Cardholders get double the chances to win.

BAZAAR Editors’ Takashimaya Card Day Picks

If you’re not yet a Takashimaya cardholder or still waiting for your Takashimaya card application to be processed, there are still plenty of deals and discounts to shop.

Pro tip: While you can shop online, from what we’ve seen, the best offers are the ones found in the physical store. To help you navigate the floor with precision, the BAZAAR team has shortlisted the standout pieces to snap up from the various Takashimaya’s shopping catalogues.

Here’s a quick look at the best in-store deals in women’s fashion, beauty and kitchen. Of course, you’ll also find Card Day deals across the Men’s, Sports and Children’s departments too.

Clarins Double Serum Eye 20ml Set, $135

Original price: $260 (48 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“I’ve been a skincare enthusiast for as long as I can remember, but recently only got interested in eye care. Growing up watching my mother use Clarins Double Serum and loving the brand’s lip oils, balms and perfectors myself, the Double Serum formulated for the eyes feels like a solid place to start.

The set also comes with various other items like an eye makeup remover and a scrub, which will come in handy for travelling, at half of what they’re worth, so it feels like a steal.”

— Nicole Ng, Content Producer

Peugeot Line Preserve Electric Wine Vacuum Pump, ~$183.20

Original price: $229 (20 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“After a long shoot day, all I want is a single glass of wine to unwind, but opening a fresh bottle always comes with the guilt of letting the rest go flat. This Peugeot electric wine pump is a total lifesaver.

It seals and removes the air from the bottle with zero effort and keeps the wine fresh for days. Now I can enjoy my post-shoot nightcap without feeling forced to finish the entire bottle or watch good wine go to waste.”

— Sheryl Seah, Art Director

Bialetti x Dolce & Gabbana Leopardo Collection, from $27 to $290

Original price: from $35 to $386 (up to 25 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“Kinda chic to take your weekend mornings slower, with freshly-brewed coffee and pastries picked up from the local boulangerie. I’ve been planning to upgrade my coffee setup (it’s currently a three-in-one sachet situation) and this particular Bialetti x Dolce & Gabbana leopard-spotted set is calling out to me.”

— Aaron Kok, Fashion Editor

Zojirushi 0.8L Drip Kettle, $148

Original price: $209 (29 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“I love a specialised gadget, and this Zojirushi drip kettle is just that. My current coffee routine consists of me boiling water in a kettle, then transferring that to a pitcher with a gooseneck spout, and eyeballing the amount of water to pour into my drip bag.

This drip kettle means I get to save one step—which makes a big difference first thing in the morning. Is it a need? No. But with this discount, it’s a want for sure.”

— Annabelle Fernandez, Digital Director

Sisley Black Rose Concentrate Set, $340

Original price: $492 (31 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“I am obsessed with Sisley‘s Black Rose range. I have a combination of dry and sensitive skin, so the Black Rose products have always taken care of my skin. It moisturises and visibly restores plumpness to my skin, calms the redness, and my skin feels softer post-application. On top of that, it smells amazing, so that’s an added plus too.”

— Aaron Kok, Fashion Editor

Tefal Origin Travel Handheld Garment Steamer, $37

Original price: $69 (46 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“My colleagues and I were just discussing how the hack of steaming your clothes in the shower never seems to work for us. Add to that the comedy of errors every time I call the front desk to ask for an ironing board, and it’s about time I take matters into my own hands with a travel steamer. This Tefal one has a foldable design, and claims to be ready to use in 25 seconds. And it’s now $37? Say less.”

— Annabelle Fernandez, Digital Director

Augustinus Bader Exclusive Holiday Kit, $330

Original price: $443 (26 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“As the beauty editor, let’s just say I don’t get a shortage of new moisturisers to test out as part of work but I always find myself going back to The Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader. I’ve honestly lost count of how many bottles I’ve emptied since I started using it in 2022.

While its name suggests a texture that is too heavy for our weather, I find that it is just the right amount to envelope the skin and keep it hydrated. Its proprietary TFC8 technology supports your skin’s natural healing functions so it’s the best version of itself. I mean, who doesn’t want well-behaved skin that looks like it’s glowing?”

— Arissa Ha, Beauty Editor

Pssst! This Augustinus Bader exclusive set is one of many “Irresistible 33 Deals.” Cardholders who hit the $280 minimum spend on Augustinus Bader products will receive a complimentary 2-piece gift set featuring The Cream Cleansing Gel (30ml) and The Face Oil (10ml).

Monica Vinader Ochre Gemstone Ring, ~$356.40

Original price: $396 (10 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“No outfit of mine is complete without a set of chunky rings. Anyone who has met me knows that I can never have enough of them because variety is the spice of life. I am also a big believer in gemstones for their lustre, colour and the superstitions associated with them.

That is why my magpie eyes naturally gravitated to the 18k gold-plated Ochre Gemstone ring by Monica Vinader that is set with red jasper. Red jasper is known as the stone of endurance to boost physical stamina and emotional stability—things all of us could use more of in our hectic lives.”

— Brandon Chia, Jewels and Watches Editor

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact HJ10, $449.10

Original price: $499 (10 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“With the current haze and bad air, it is finally time to invest in a good air purifier. I am absolutely loving this compact, portable Dyson purifier. Despite its small size, it completely cleans the air by using a fully sealed HEPA H13 filter to trap 99.97 percent of microscopic PM2.5 haze particles while its activated carbon neutralises that burnt smoke smell. It’s the perfect shield for my lungs.”

— Alice Chua, Associate Art Director

Ray-Ban Khal Bio-Based Sunglasses, ~$217.60

Original price: $272 (20 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“I love love love a good pair of sunnies and I’m especially fond of smaller and rounder frames. They take every outfit up a couple notches, and who doesn’t love a sale on some versatile accessories? I’m taking advantage of the 20 percent off regular items at Sunglass Hut at the Takashimaya Card Day sale to score this pair of sunglasses from Ray-Ban.

— Larissa Wong, Content Producer

Trudon Le Nuit de Glaces Holiday Collection, 4 of 270g Candles, $806

Original price: $896 (10 per cent off)

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

“I’m a fan of Trudon‘s exquisite candles and this limited edition collection inspired by the Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors is so beautiful as it’s crafted from artisanal glass vessels with hand-applied silver leaf and mirror finishes.

Place it on a sideboard or chest of drawers for a subtle decorative touch. The scents ranging from fir to powdery amber will get you in a Christmas mood.”

— Renee Batchelor, Deputy Editor

Cardholder exclusive: Receive a complimentary Trudon scented cameo with every $200 minimum purchase.

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

Sign up for a Takashimaya Card

Takashimaya Card Day takes place from 22 to 25 October 2026. To unlock the full perks offered and gain access to other exclusive member privileges like Double Bonus Points events, sign up for a Takashimaya Card now. The application is quick and the first-year annual fee is waived. Happy shopping!

In partnership with Takashimaya